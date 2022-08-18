Japan tells its sober youth to drink MORE in bid to boost the economy

<!–

Japan has asked its sober youth to drink more alcohol to stimulate the economy.

The younger generation drinks less than their parents, reducing the tax intake on drinks like sake.

The state tax authorities are now trying to reverse the trend with a new competition called Sake Viva.

The competition asks people aged 20 to 39 to share their business ideas to boost alcohol consumption among their age group.

Participants come up with branding, promotions and even artificial intelligence plans to help increase sales.

The organizers of the competition said the Covid pandemic was affecting drinking habits among youth, the BBC reported.

This, combined with an aging population, of which a third is older than 65, has led to a decline in alcohol sales.

In 2020, people drank 16 gallons of alcohol per year, while in 1995, 22 gallons were drunk per year.

This has led to a drop in the alcohol tax, accounting for just 1.7 percent of total revenue in 2020, compared to five percent in 1980.

Critics have accused the plan of trying to promote unhealthy choices to a more health-conscious generation.

But others have taken up the idea, with ideas already shared, including famous actresses “performing” as hostesses for virtual reality drinks in digital clubs.

The competition closes at the end of September and the final proposals will be presented in November after development with the help of industry experts.