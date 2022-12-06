Japan, South Korea defeats end World Cup dreams for Asian teams

Japan’s penalty shootout defeat to Croatia followed by Brazil’s solid 4-1 victory over South Korea have ended Asian World Cup hopes in Qatar.

Australia’s earlier loss to Argentina in the knockout group of 16 means that all three Asian Football Confederation teams have now been eliminated from the first knockout round of the World Cup.

But the Samurai Blue and the Taegeuk Warriors have a lot to be proud of, not least Japan’s shocking surprises in winning games against European heavyweights Germany (2-1) and Spain (2-1) in the group stage, and South Korea’s stunning 2-1 victory over Portugal.

Japanese news organization Nikkei Asia described Monday’s matches as “one of the greatest nights in Asian football for two decades” and South Korea’s Yonhap news agency wrote about the national team’s unlikely journey to the knockout stages of the World Cup in what had become a “memorable underdog story”.

In the end, both fearless campaigns came to an end as the East Asian football giants failed to progress to the quarter-finals.

Japan has advanced to the first knockout round of the group of 16 three times in six trips to the World Cup finals but has never progressed, a state of play Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu had forced his players to rectify in Qatar despite a tough draw in the group stage.

Beating group winners in Qatar and beating two former world champions in the process, Japan advanced to a streetwise Croatian team on Monday and after 120 minutes of play and a 1-1 draw, the Japanese faltered and went down 3-1 on penalties. .

“I think the regret we feel with this loss will lead to something better in the years to come,” said fullback Yuto Nagatomo, who played his fourth and probably last World Cup.

“We were able to show the fighting spirit of the Japanese people. It was hard to lose, but Japanese football is definitely progressing,” he said.

Coach Moriyasu tried to soften the blow of another knockout loss by saying the team had entered a “new era”.

“We can’t be superheroes all at once,” Moriyasu said. “We have to improve step by step. But Japan is reaching a level where we can play on the world stage.”

“These players can now face everyone and have confidence in who we beat,” he said.

Moriyasu had addressed his team in the middle of the field after their loss to Croatia. Many players sank to the ground, others cried, and everyone comforted everyone within reach.

“Although the result was not what we expected, I told them (the players) that it does not negate everything they did,” Moriyasu said later.

“But we couldn’t break through the round of 16 and see a new landscape.”

Moriyasu praised Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic who saved three of Japan’s penalties in the shootout.

“We have to accept this result,” said the coach. “But whether we succumbed to the pressure, I don’t think so. I think the goalkeeper was great.”

Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda directly addressed the failure.

“We came up short,” he said. “We’ve done everything we could for the past four years.”

‘They gave everything’

South Korea’s Son Heung-min – a British Premier League superstar and the best Asian player in the world – said his team “gave everything” in the fight against Brazil, but it was not enough.

“Brazil are the favourites, look at their players. If you give them space, they score,” said Son, who recovered from an eye socket fracture in time to play in Qatar, wearing a mask to protect his face during matches.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve done and I don’t want to blame any of our players for giving it their all,” he said.

As co-host of the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Japan, South Korea had reached the semi-finals under Dutch coach Guus Hiddink. That year, the team went down in football history as the first team from outside Europe and America to reach the last four.

South Korea’s Portuguese coach Paulo Bento had already tempered expectations before the first game in Qatar, as he did not want to burden his side with the pressure to qualify for the knockouts after three appearances in the group stage had been eliminated from previous World Cup tournaments.

“I believe our participation in the World Cup ended in a very fair way,” Bento said after the game in Brazil, where he also confirmed that he was resigning his role as coach of the Korean team.

“I have to thank them for everything, they gave their best. I am proud to be their manager,” says Bento, who has held his position since 2018.

Although their dreams of a World Cup victory have been dashed, South Korean supporters said they were proud of how far their team had come.

Thousands of fans in Seoul braved the cold and snow in the early hours of Tuesday morning to watch their side’s World Cup run end in a 4-1 victory for Brazil. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that a packed house of 33,000 fans attended an open-air party to watch games in the city center despite snow showers and temperatures dropping below zero.

“The result is not important,” 22-year-old college student Lee Hyun-seo told the Associated Press at the outdoor event.

“Thanks to our players it was really cool and proud to have reached the eighth finals.”

Kim Jae-cheol, 25, another student at the event, said the Brazilian team’s victory was expected and the loss would not diminish support for the South Korean side.

“I will continue to support the Korean team and I think we can get to the quarter-finals and semi-finals one day if we keep playing our own style.”