Japan seeks to buy up to 500 Tomahawk missiles

Tokyo: Japan’s Defense Ministry is considering purchasing up to 500 U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles by fiscal 2027 as it seeks to accelerate preparations to possess counterattack capabilities, sources said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed the plan to advance purchase negotiations during a summit with US President Joe Biden on Nov. 13, according to several US and Japanese government sources.

A Tomahawk cruise missile launched during the 1991 Persian Gulf War. Credit:AP

The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior ruling coalition partner Komeito agree that Japan has counterattack capabilities that can destroy enemy missile launch sites and other targets for self-defense purposes.

They are finalizing the National Security Strategy that will be reviewed by the end of the year and is expected to clearly define ownership of weapons such as these missiles.