Japan seeks to buy up to 500 Tomahawk missiles

Tokyo: Japan’s Defense Ministry is considering purchasing up to 500 U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles by fiscal 2027 as it seeks to accelerate preparations to possess counterattack capabilities, sources said.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed the plan to advance purchase negotiations during a summit with US President Joe Biden on Nov. 13, according to several US and Japanese government sources.
The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior ruling coalition partner Komeito agree that Japan has counterattack capabilities that can destroy enemy missile launch sites and other targets for self-defense purposes.
They are finalizing the National Security Strategy that will be reviewed by the end of the year and is expected to clearly define ownership of weapons such as these missiles.
A concrete asset for the intended counterattack is the Ground Self-Defense Force’s Type 12 surface-to-ship missile, which needs to be upgraded to have longer range. The upgraded missile will probably not be deployed until 2026 or later.
In light of factors such as North Korea’s rapid advances in missile launch technology, Japan estimates it will need to possess up to 500 Tomahawk missiles. The number may fluctuate depending on US production capacity and other issues.
With the establishment of the AUKUS framework for security cooperation between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States last September, Washington has pledged to sell the missiles to Canberra as well.
During the Japan-US summit in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13, Kishida put the Tomahawk issue on the agenda, expressing to Biden his determination to dramatically strengthen defense capabilities, the sources said.
