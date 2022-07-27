Japan beachgoers warned over biting dolphin

A single dolphin is believed to have been behind at least 10 biting incidents near a beach in central Japan.



Beachgoers in Japan’s Fukui region have been warned to stay away from a disgruntled dolphin accused of biting swimmers.

Lifeguards on the coast in the central region on Wednesday set up a device that emits ultrasonic frequencies in an attempt to ward off the grumpy creature, the city said.

A sign has been put up warning dolphin fans not to touch the animal.

Local media said at least 10 dolphin bite incidents have been recorded by attendants on the beach since it officially opened for summer on July 9.

A local official told AFP that the Fukui fire brigade has been called to two incidents, both involving men in their 40s swimming near the local beach.

The injuries are minor so far, but local authorities have warned of “possibly serious injuries”.

“Dolphins are often thought of as cute, but if you approach wild dolphins carelessly, you can be bitten and injured,” the Fukui Prefectural Police said in a Twitter message on Monday.

“If you see them, don’t come near them,” police said, referring to the case of a man who was bitten in the hand on Sunday.

The city believes the series of attacks are the work of a single dolphin, which was first spotted near the coast on another beach in April, Masaki Yasui, an official in the tourism promotion department, told AFP.

“We understand that there are certain parts of the body where dolphins don’t like to be touched, such as the tip of its nose and its dorsal fin,” Yasui said.

He said videos on Twitter showed beachgoers trying to touch the dolphin in those areas.

“We encourage visitors to view the dolphin from a distance if they come across it,” the official said.

