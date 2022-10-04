January Jones looks slender in her slim-fit jeans and a skintight turtleneck

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

January Jones went shopping on Tuesday at the Maria Tash boutique on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old Mad Men star was photographed in a black long-sleeved shirt, jeans and cowboy boots while carrying a water bottle.

This unassuming look comes on the heels of Jones who backtracked on “toxic” troll comments after receiving criticism for a September 11 Instagram post in which she wore cropped shorts, a trucker’s cap and a beer.

Modest and casual: January Jones, 44, stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday to shop at Maria Tash on Melrose Place

Jan responded by posting a saucy photo on Instagram of her in an all-pink bikini with the message: “⚠️ TOXIC FEMININITY⚠️ – Apparently you didn’t appreciate my attempt at Nascar’-esque rebrand, so here ya go.”

January’s 1.1 million followers, who know her witty posts very well, cheered her on for fighting back against the trolls. One fan cheered her on for being such an “enthralling comedienne,” while others were swept away by her looks.

‘You’re so beautiful’ gushed one follower, much more encouraging her playful sense of humor. “Your NASCAR-esque adventures are the best part,” commented one amused fan. ‘Atypical with a lot of personality.’

No beer this time: The star was carrying a bottle of water and covering them up with long jeans after being criticized for a September 11 Instagram post where she wore cropped shorts, a trucker’s cap and a beer

She has a boy: The mother of one recently celebrated her son Xander’s 11th birthday and talked about being a single parent

The mother of one recently celebrated her son Xander’s 11th birthday and talked about being a single parent.

“I just don’t feel like I need a partner,” she told Red Magazine. ‘Do I want one? Could be. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It should be someone so wonderful that I would want to make room.”

The former Betty Draper further described this potential mate as “someone who would contribute to my happiness and take nothing from it.” I realize I have very high expectations and will probably have to compromise, but my life is so full.’