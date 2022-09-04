January Jones dons a red striped crop top in outing with son Xander, 10, at Malibu Chili Cook-Off

<!–

January Jones made a rare public outing with her son Xander on Sunday, during the departure of the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival.

The actress, 44, flashed her toned midriff in a red and white striped crop top which she teamed with faded jeans and gray trainers.

She wore her luscious blonde locks in a chic bob and walked hand in hand with her 10-year-old, who turned heads in a multicolored tie-dye sweater.

The Mad Men star kept her essentials in a black leather handbag and painted her pout a dazzling raspberry hue.

She completed her look with a dazzling gold necklace and accentuated her natural beauty with a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

Xander, who has consistently refused to identify his father, continued his outfit with neon green shorts while sporting his light brown hair in a disheveled mess.

Last November, the model took him to a public charity event to give back when they attended the Los Angeles Mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal service for the homeless.

The star has previously revealed how she enjoys single parenthood and doesn’t feel like she “needs” a partner.

In 2017 she said: Red: ‘I just don’t feel like I need a partner. Do I want one? Could be. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It should be someone so wonderful that I would want to make room.”

“Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not diminish it. I realize I have very high expectations and will probably have to make compromises – but my life is so full. It’s not like, “Aww, I wish I had a man.”

She added: “After I had Xander, I went on a few dates and I thought, ‘I’d rather be home to sleep, or watch TV or hang out with my kid.'”

January gave birth to Xander on September 13, 2011, and many fans at the time wondered who the father of her child was.

There had been rumors at the time linking January to Matthew Vaughn directing her in X-Men: First Class, although this was vehemently denied.

She was also briefly linked to Jason Sudeikis, but there was no confirmation of a romance.