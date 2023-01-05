January is a time of change, and that means taking stock of our finances, says HELEN CRANE

The first week of January is rarely very pleasant, as we return to normal with a thud after the New Years celebrations.

But after the cobwebs have cleared away, many of us will start thinking about our plans for the coming year.

While not everyone subscribes to the idea of ​​making New Year’s resolutions, many see January as a time to make important decisions they’ve been putting off, or to put life changes into motion.

That’s why real estate agents see a surge in people wanting to list their homes for sale in the last week of December, and why employers often report a flood of applications for open positions.

It’s also why the first business Monday in January is known as ‘Divorce Day’, when lawyers are inundated with requests from unhappy couples wanting to make their separation official.

Whether they’re making changes big or small, many people think of January as a time to prepare for the coming year, and that includes taking stock of their finances.

But most won’t make such monumental changes. Others might just take the opportunity to do a little financial housecleaning, resolving to spend less and save more or settle a pesky credit card bill.

Making these plans will involve taking stock of your money and determining what you need to do to achieve or get closer to your goals.

It won’t be an easy year for many as inflation remains high along with the cost of energy bills, fuel, food and loans, although many experts suggest that 2023 will be the year some of these pressures kick in. decrease. .

To help you craft your financial plans for the year, This is Money’s excellent team of reporters took a look at what 2023 could bring in all areas of our finances, from savings to mortgages to pensions and investments, which you can read below.

It looks like it’s going to be another eventful event for our finances, and as always, we’ll be here throughout the year to bring you the latest money news and advice.

You can contact us with your thoughts, good and bad, at editor@thisismoney.co.uk.

Energy, food and fuel bills

The cost of living crisis was a defining element of 2022, as households battled the double whammy of red-hot inflation and the energy crisis.

The Bank of England forecasts that inflation will fall sharply this year, but it could be some time before households feel the full effect of this in their pockets.

Mortgages and housing

The past year was turbulent for mortgages, no more so than after then-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s mini-budget in September, when average rates rose to more than 6.5 percent.

But those rates are now falling, and a cooler housing market could lower them further.

to invest

With a recession looming, the outlook for investors for 2023 does not immediately look favourable. But experts are hopeful that inflationary pressures can ease next year, noting that the UK market remains “cheap and unwanted”, making it a good buying opportunity.

Savings

As we head into 2023, those who can save money are benefiting from some of the highest interest rates in more than a decade.

We analyze the best offers currently on the market.

pensions

Many seniors are facing another troubled year trying to keep up with mounting household bills. However, pensions remain something of a safe haven (for now) and financial experts say this makes it a very good time to use the tax breaks available when you set aside money for retirement.

buy to rent

Homeowners face slimmed-down margins, a capital gains tax raid and an end to no-fault evictions this year. However, rents are at record levels and more people could remain renters rather than buy due to economic pressures, increasing demand.