January 6 House Committee prepares to subpoena Alex Jones’ emails and texts

The Jan. 6 House Committee will subpoena Alex Jones’ emails and text messages for any contact with Donald Trump after his lawyers accidentally sent them to Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers.

Sources told rolling stone that the committee is preparing to request details of Jones’ lawyers after it became known that they had been sending emails and texts to Sandy Hook families, despite swearing under oath that the messages did not exist.

The sources added that the committee began discussing how to receive the messages minutes after Sandy Hook attorney Mark Bankston made the disclosure in court on Wednesday.

Bankston was also caught on a hot microphone speculating what the news of the posts would mean for Jones and the Jan. 6 committee.

“There will be months of repercussions here,” he said. “You know what no one has thought of yet? What happens if that phone goes to the police?’

The Jan. 6 House Committee plans to subpoena Alex Jones’ emails and texts for communications with Donald Trump after it became known that his lawyers had sent messages to Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers

Jones was originally subpoenaed by the commission last November, as the panel focused on his role in inciting protesters in the Capitol on Jan. 6 before the deadly riot began.

This is a story in development.