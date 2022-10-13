JANUARY 6 HEARING: Committee to focus on Trump’s ‘state of mind’ during Capitol Riot
HEARING ON JANUARY 6 – ‘POTUS is p***ed’: Committee shares Secret Service reports on how ‘furious’ Trump was outraged when Supreme Court refused to hear his election case
The Jan. 6 select committee will hold what could be the final televised hearing before the 2022 midterms and prior to the release of the full report on the Capitol attack on Thursday afternoon.
The nine-member panel will meet in public for the first time since the series of primetime hearings earlier this summer to consider the latest case against Donald Trump and his role in the January 6 Capitol uprising.
