WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

JANUARY 6 HEARING: Committee to focus on Trump’s actions in the White House during riot

US
By Jacky

60555683 0 image m 2 1658447035541

Related Posts

The man who attacked NY gov candidate…

Jacky

Biden COVID symptoms improving, White…

Jacky

Jill Biden confronted by gas prices…

Jacky
LIVE

JANUARY 6 HEARING: Commission focuses on Trump’s actions at the White House during riots with detailed testimonies of two aides who resigned on the day

By Katelyn Caralle, American political reporter for Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Read DailyMail.com’s coverage of the January 6 primetime final of the select committee hearings. Thursday night’s Capitol Hill event will conclude the panel’s first presentation of their case against former President Donald Trump’s involvement in last year’s Capitol attack.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Bronx man stabbed to death in front of…

Jacky

Amazon shoppers are obsessed by this…

Jacky

Mafia TikTok generation infuriate bosses…

Jacky
1 of 2,906

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More