January 6 footage not aired during Thursday’s hearing shows Nancy Pelosi threaten to HIT Trump

New footage from Jan. 6 revealed that Nancy Pelosi threatened to punch former President Donald Trump if he appeared with rioters storming the Capitol.

Footage obtained by CNN van Pelosi’s daughter shows the Speaker of the House frustrated with Trump’s speech asking his followers to march to the Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

When an aide tells Pelosi that Secret Service had warned Trump not to go to Capitol Hill, she said she would punch the former president if he ignored the warnings.

“If he comes, I’ll knock him out,” Pelosi said with a straight face. I’ve been waiting for this. Before entering the Capitol grounds, I knock him down.

“And I’m going to jail, and I’ll be happy.”

Fragments of the footage shown by CNN were publicly broadcast on Thursday by the Jan. 6 committee.

However, the full, unedited footage shows the utter chaos that took place during the infamous riots that left five dead as lawmakers sought shelter in Fort Mcnair.

Most of the film shows Pelosi’s movements on Jan. 6, including a phone call she made to then-Vice President Mike Pence in which he inquired about his physical safety following threats against “Hang Mike Pence.”

“We’re in Fort McNair, where the House and Senate can meet, as a backup plan…should anything happen to warrant it,” Pelosi tells Pense. “We’d rather go to the Capitol and do it there, but it doesn’t seem safe.”

As Pelosi discusses how to move forward with Joe Biden’s certification, she urges Pence to stay safe and hidden from the rioters.

“I’m worried you’re in that Capitol room,” Pelosi said. “Don’t let anyone know where you are.”

The footage also shows a phone call from Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy after hearing rumors that the National Guard would not be called in to end the riots.

“I’d like to know a good reason why it was declined,” Schumer said. “Please – the whole Capitol is in turmoil.

“There’s a photo of someone sitting in the Senate seat. We have all been evacuated. Shots were fired. We need a full National Guard now!’

Congress’ two top Democrats are then joined by other lawmakers, including Mitch McConnel, to ask Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller about the slow response.

McConnell tells Miller that National Guard troops must “come in tremendous haste,” with Schumer reiterating the urgency to restore order to the Capitol.

“This is an emergency,” Schumer says, “where life and limb are at stake.”

The new footage adds to the earlier compilations shown on Thursday, where Pelosi saw Virginia Governor Ralph Northam call and plead for National Guard support.

“It’s just awful, and all at the instigation of the President of the United States,” Pelosi said in the video.

It was the first such video showing the frenetic hours lawmakers hid in undisclosed locations while police grappled with the crowd.

Another section of the video shows Pelosi and Schumer asking Acting Trump Attorney General Jeff Rosen for help.

“Why don’t you have the president tell them to leave the Capitol, Mr. Attorney General, under your law enforcement responsibility?” Schumer shot at Rosen. “A public statement – they should all leave.”

Pelosi tells him, “They’re breaking in, they’re looting our offices, all that—that’s nothing.”

“The concern we have about personal injury — personal safety — just transcends everything,” she continued.

“But the fact is, they break the law in many different ways every day — and frankly, much of it at the instigation of the President of the United States.”

While not broadly different from previous stories and accounts of those hours, the videos paint a visceral picture of the fear and uncertainty lawmakers felt, as well as their determination to resolve the crisis.

The new, disturbing footage came at the close of the hearing, where the panel voted unanimously 9-0 to subpoena Trump to testify under oath and hand over documents related to the Capitol riot.

The seven Democrats and two Republicans also shared new evidence that Trump was sent drafts of a speech saying he had won the election on October 31 — four days before the November 3, 2020 general election.

They also shared new clips and testimonials suggesting Trump would declare victory even if he was losing, and evidence that he knew he was defeated but continued to push his election fraud claims.

Introducing the landmark motion, commission vice-chairman Liz Cheney said, “We need to request the key player’s testimony under oath from Jan. 6.”

Trump lashed out at the commission on his Truth Social app, demanding to know why they hadn’t tackled him sooner.

“Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the end, the last moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total “BUST” that has only served to further divide our country, which by the way is doing very badly – A joke all over the world?’ wrote the former president.

He followed with more vitriol, this time targeting Pelosi herself: Why didn’t crazy Nancy Pelosi call the “troops” before January 6, which I strongly advised her to do. It was her responsibility, but she “didn’t like the look.” Crazy Nancy has failed the American people!’