January 6 committee weighs calling in Donald Trump ahead of end of year deadline

The Jan. 6 committee considers bringing in Donald Trump, interviewing Mike Pence, and what to do about GOP lawmakers who defy subpoenas.

The panel has a fast approaching deadline to complete its work before January 3, 2023, when a new congress is sworn in.

If Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives, as many polls indicate, they are expected to dissolve the committee.

Before then, the nine lawmakers on the panel will face a series of decisions, including:

Should they call Trump to testify?

Will Pence sit down for an interview?

Should other witnesses — such as former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — be called to the panel?

What should they do about Republican lawmakers who have defied the panel’s subpoenas?

And when should they publish their report on their findings?

With just 16 weeks to go, the commission will soon announce additional public hearings, finalize efforts to obtain the testimony of two key Secret Service witnesses, and issue legislative recommendations to prevent future attempts to disrupt the transfer of power. Politics reported.

Lawmakers in the commission investigating Jan. 6 will meet on Tuesday to discuss their plans through the end of the year, which may include more public hearings – above, the commission held a public hearing on July 12, 2022

It’s unclear how external factors will affect their final months at work, including Trump dealing with the legal ramifications of his classified documents in Mar-a-Lago, Georgia’s investigation into attempts to reverse the election results in that state. and legislators’ own response. – election concerns as November’s congressional elections approach.

Lawmakers on the panel will meet on Tuesday to discuss next steps.

The meeting is expected to include a discussion about whether Gingrich and/or Thomas will testify, Time magazine reported.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland told the news magazine: there could be “two or three” more public hearings this fall.

At least one is expected in September, while October has a second date on the horizon. The panel held eight hearings in June and July.

One hearing will focus on the committee’s recommendations to prevent January 6 from happening again and to block attempts to undo a presidential election.

“I would expect at least one hearing on the ongoing threats to democracy in America and what needs to be done legally at the federal and other levels of government to arm ourselves against coups, insurrections, political violence and attempted sabotage. elections,” Raskin said. “I hope we have as thorough a discussion about these structural problems as we have had about the individual dangers posed by Donald Trump and his movement.”

In addition, Republican Rep. Lynne Cheney told ABC News last month that the panel would like to hear from the former president, but it remains unclear whether that will happen.

Cheney, who lost her August GOP primaries after becoming a target of Trump, will no longer serve as a member of Congress effective January 3, leaving the last few weeks of committee work as her Congressional legacy.

Pence is not ruling out an appearance before the panel, saying last month that he would “consider it.”

Commission considers whether to obtain testimony from former President Donald Trump

It’s unclear if former Vice President Mike Pence will testify before the committee

Another interesting figure is: Tony Ornato, a former Secret Service agent who also served as Trump’s deputy chief of staff. Ornato has already spoken to the panel’s investigators, but they want him to come back to tell more about what happened to Trump on Jan. 6 and the then-president’s desire to join his supporters in their march to the United States. Capitol.

“We do want to talk to him again,” Democratic delegate Zoe Lofgren, a panelist, told CNN. “There’s a lot of things that just don’t make sense to me with what the Secret Service said and the material we’re getting.”

Committee members also subpoenaed several Republican members of Congress who interacted with Trump on the 6th or supported his objections to the 2020 election results, including Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of Calufornia, along with GOP representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan from Ohio, Andy Biggs from Arizona and Mo Brooks from Alabama.

Those lawmakers refuse to comply and the panel is weighing its response.

The Democrat-controlled House could vote to hold them in contempt of Congress. From there, the Justice Department would decide whether or not to formally prosecute the charges.