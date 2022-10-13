January 6 committee shows ‘gallows’ threat on pro-Trump website

The Jan. 6 commission pointed to several general threats of physical assault against lawmakers, days before Congress met that day in 2021 — along with Secret Service observations of armed people outside former President Trump’s “Stop the Steal” meeting.

Some of the threats were on a website called TheDonald.win — which former Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller pointed out to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows days before Jan. 6.

“I HAVE COMPLETED THE BASIS,” Miller wrote to Meadows, including a link to the page, in information read by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) at Thursday’s panel hearing – the last before the November election.

The website featured a series of threats — though Miller testified that he knew nothing about them at the time and would have contacted the White House had he seen them.

“Look at some of those comments,” Schiff said. “Gallows don’t need electricity when the filthy commie maggots try to push their fraud, there’ll be hell to pay,” he said, reading one such comment.

“Our lawmakers in Congress can leave in two ways: one in a body bag, two, after they rightly declare Trump the winner,” said another threat read by Schiff.

He then played a video where Miller said he had no idea what was on the site.

“Had I seen something like that, I probably would have looked at it to see if I’d seen anything like that…like this for the Secret Service or something like that,” Miller told the panel.

Schiff also read from a million documents that lawmakers said the commission had obtained from the Secret Service, despite the agency’s cell phones being wiped immediately after the presidential transition.

Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and enter the US Capitol to protest the electoral college vote that on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC, would confirm President-elect Joe Biden as the winner.

Included were agents’ comments about the crowd outside a secure area where the president was due to speak at a “Stop the Steal” meeting, where officers, as per normal protocol, allowed members of the public to place their belongings for searches or go through magnetometers. .

“That morning, Secret Service was also able to see that many rally-goers had gathered outside the security perimeter,” Schiff said.

One cop emailed, ‘Maybe because they have things that can’t get through, this would probably be a problem with this crowd. It’s just a thought.’

The information came at the commission’s ninth public hearing this year, and the last before the November election.

Officers reported more than 25,000 people outside the rally. Schiff said the Secret Service reported that the crowd was in the Mall to watch Trump, but did not queue for Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, at the White House.

“Documents obtained from the Secret Service make it clear that the mob outside the magnetometers was armed with the agents who knew,” he said.

He then cited reports from officers that some members of the mob were wearing ballistic helmets and body armor, had radio equipment and “military-grade backpacks.”

Another reference to pepper spray and plastic shields. “Agents also reported possible armed individuals, one with a Glock and one with a rifle,” he said.

Schiff also said Secret Service emails revealed more “chatter” on Jan. 5 aimed at Vice President Mike Pence, who demanded Trump refuse to accept votes certified by states during the election count. .

“On the morning of the sixth, officers received the words of online threats such as Vice President Pence would be quoted as walking a dead man if he doesn’t do the right thing,” Schiff said.

He also issued a warning about the Proud Boys, a far-right group whose members were found to be in force.

“Their plan is to literally kill people. Please take this tip seriously and investigate further,” read a message passed to the Secret Service.

“With so many weapons found so far, you wonder how many are unknown. Can be sporty in the dark,” one agent wrote late in the morning on January 6.