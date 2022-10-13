January 6 committee set to focus on Trump’s ‘state of mind’ in what could be its final hearing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

What could be the final hearing of the House selection committee investigating the January 6 attack begins Thursday afternoon.

It is expected to focus largely on Donald Trump’s “state of mind” when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last year, committee officials said in an appeal Wednesday.

Notably, there will be no living witnesses during the expected two and a half hour event.

Personal accounts from the likes of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and Georgia election officer Shaye Moss had captured some of the most compelling and memorable moments of the commission’s summer hearing series.

Thursday is also expected to make public some of “the hundreds of thousands of pages produced by the US Secret Service” after being subpoenaed by the commission in July.

The Secret Service was placed at the center of the commission’s months-long investigation when 25-year-old Hutchinson testified that he was told that Trump had physically assaulted an agent who refused to drive him to the US Capitol with his supporters.

While no live witnesses are planned, Punchbowl News reported that a new video of longtime GOP agent and Trump ally Roger Stone could be shown.

Aid workers declined to go into detail about the witnesses or material that would be shown during their interview with reporters at the hearing on Wednesday.

The Jan. 6 committee members were hesitant to categorize Thursday’s hearing as their “closing argument,” though Chair Bennie Thompson indicated it could be the last episode

“There will be some talk about events that took place prior to Election Day. There will be some looking at events that happened after January 6, and we’re going to put a focus — in particular — on the former president’s state of mind and his involvement in these events as they unfolded,” a committee member said.

“So what you’re going to see is a synthesis of some of the evidence we’ve already presented, with that new, never-before-seen information to illustrate Donald Trump’s pivotal role from the pre-election era.”

When asked if anything would come of the recent statement by Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, aides said they “just weren’t able to go into details about how we conduct interviews with witnesses or what we’re going to see tomorrow. .’

While aides were hesitant to categorize it as the panel’s “closing argument,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) previously advised reporters that this hearing could be their last before a final report, due by the end of the year. expected to be released .

The hearing was previously set for September 28, but had to be postponed due to Hurricane Ian.

“I’m reluctant to call this a closing argument,” an assistant said on Wednesday.

Questions have also been raised about what role, if any, will be played on Thursday by Ginni Thomas (left), wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and longtime GOP trick star Roger Stone (right)

The commission has sought to link Donald Trump to his allies’ attempt to undo the 2020 election and a supposedly planned day of violence at the United States Capitol.

“It is difficult to know for sure what the planning of the select committee will be, the investigation is still ongoing.”

The aide also said, “There are ongoing threats to our democracy that continue to this day.”

Unlike previous hearings, each led by two different lawmakers on the panel, all nine committee members are expected to speak on Thursday.

In the summer, the Jan. 6 committee presented a bomb statement of members of Trump’s orbit and of people who took part in the insurgency, including members of far-right militia groups.

Lawmakers painted a picture of a president who was persuaded by allies outside the White House not to relinquish power, despite official staff and advisers warning there was no legal way to undo his 2020 loss.

Vice President Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said during one of the first hearings that last year’s attack on the US Capitol was not a sudden burst of violence, but rather the “last stand” of Trump and his allies in a months-long plot to turn American democracy upside down.

Trump, for his part, still insists the 2020 election was stolen via widespread voter fraud.

He has dismissed the panel of lawmakers as a partisan political cudgel and routinely derided them as “the unelected commission,” among other nicknames.