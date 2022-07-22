January 6 committee says Trump spent hours in dining room watching TV

The Jan. 6 commission showed an image of former President Donald Trump standing in the Oval Office after the Ellipse rally on Jan. 6 — before going into the dining room where he watched the Capitol riots play out on TV for more than three hours. .

Thursday night’s hearing was devoted to the 187 minutes between Trump wrapping up his comments about the Ellipse — where he urged supporters to match at the Capitol — to his lukewarm video statement asking them to go home.

Committee members noted that there were no photos of Trump watching the Fox News Channel in the White House dining room for more than three hours, nor were there any entries in an official White House diary call log. .

What witnesses did tell committee members was that White House officials, including Ivanka Trump and defense counsel Pat Cipollone, urged the president to issue a statement to supporters to stop the attack.

Inside the Capitol, members of Vice President Mike Pence’s intelligence agency were so concerned about the escalating violence that they made “personal calls to “say goodbye” to their families because they “fear for their lives,” an unnamed official said. whose identity the committee kept secret.

The Jan. 6 commission showed the location of the White House dining room (center) versus the Oval Office (right) in the West Wing

“The crowd was reaching President Trump’s goal, so of course he didn’t step in,” said committee member, Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger. “President Trump didn’t fail in the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the crowd to go home — he chose not to act.”

Virginia Democratic Representative Elaine Luria said “President Trump knew within 15 minutes of leaving the stage that the Capitol was under siege and attack.”

But committee witnesses testified that Trump never called to bolster a security response.

Instead, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany testified before the committee that Trump had asked her for a list of senators he could call, in an effort to get them to participate in the Electoral College census. .

The panel’s two personal witnesses, Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews, described what they saw that day.

Matthews explained how quickly Trump could have come to the White House press room to call off the attack.

“It would probably take less than 60 seconds from the Oval Office dining room to the press room,” Matthews said.

“If the president had wanted to make a statement and address the American people, he could have been on camera almost immediately,” she added.

The panel used this as further evidence that Trump would do nothing to stop the riots.