JANET STREET-PORTER: There are no winners between Archie Battersbee’s angry parents and the doctors

12-year-old Archie Battersbee’s final days follow a grim pattern we’ve seen so many times. Do you remember Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans? Chronically ill children whose parents refused to accept their babies would die, who ran passionate campaigns on social media accusing the NHS of not trying hard enough. These parents gave daily press conferences and online updates, and fought their battles through the courts in a vain attempt to take control of their children’s lives.

The power of their love and devotion is heartbreaking. Archie’s distraught parents have fought so hard to try to get their brain-damaged son out of a London hospital bed where he’s being kept alive on a ventilator.

On social media, their supporters claim that “more needs to be done.” That the NHS is abandoning a sick child, adding that foreign doctors may be able to effect a change in Archie’s condition if he is taken abroad. At the root of everything is a dispute about how and when the life of a sick child should end. Poor Archie is at the center of it all, unconscious.

This fake war over the last days of a sick child includes unscrupulous doctors seeking publicity for unproven cures and politicians like Donald Trump (who made a vague offer of help for Charlie Gard) using a sick child for political gain. For an opinion, the Catholic Church can usually be relied upon — the Pope said he prayed for Charlie — along with right-wing pro-life and anti-abortion groups. Not to mention opportunistic countries like Turkey and Japan, eager to promote their latest medical facilities with a high-profile case they may be funding for coverage.

Who benefits in the midst of all this? The legal profession will demand high fees, fighting for distraught parents who refuse to accept that their child will die because there is no other option.

Now a hospital ward has ceased to be a place of healing and a battlefield. Doctors, nurses and support staff face angry and belligerent parents who think they know best, who will use social media to get support for their case, and who will go to every court in the country – and eventually Europe. to try and take over their child’s fate.

Where is the dignity in death when grieving parents hold press conferences outside hospitals and claim that their child is not receiving proper care, that he should be treated elsewhere, even taken thousands of miles to Japan or Turkey?

In disputes like this, judges are asked to decide the ‘best’ outcome for a terminally ill child, and if that ruling doesn’t match what parents are looking for, the process will be repeated again at great expense until all options are exhausted. .

The European Court of Human Rights has said they will not overturn the original Supreme Court decision – and so Archie’s life will end shortly after his ventilator is turned off. That could be today.

Archie’s mother has gone back to court to demand that her son be removed from the London hospital where he lies, a beautiful boy who cannot see, hear, speak, or use any muscles at all – and taken to a hospice where (she says) he will ‘die with dignity’.

She says when his ventilator stops, she will give mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to try to prolong his life.

Heartbreaking, but understandable. Every parent believes they know what is best for their child. And when the medical profession says there’s nothing more that can be done to keep that child alive, a parent’s first reaction is disbelief, followed by anger and sadness in equal measure. They are ready for anything.

Archie was found unconscious at home on April 7 – his mother believes he attempted a TikTok ‘blackout’ stunt that went horribly wrong – and has never regained consciousness. His parents think he is showing signs of life and so there is reason for hope. But every little movement is involuntary and means no improvement at all.

I know because my only cousin died of a seizure – he was on a ventilator for weeks, but never regained consciousness before he died. Unfortunately, moving hands and eyes are not a sign of meaningful life.

The hospital has made it clear that Archie suffered irreversible brain damage at the time of the accident and has been kept alive artificially ever since. In the eyes of the doctor, it is kinder to withdraw life support and let him die with dignity.

According to Archie’s doting parents, he had “an infectious enthusiasm for life. As difficult as it is, they have to accept that it is more loving to let their son’s life end gracefully and peacefully. To enable the doctors and staff at his hospital to devote their precious time and resources to other sick children who need their skills just as urgently.

Twenty years ago, things like this rarely made the news, because social media played no part in raising our awareness. The Charlie Gard case saw the little boy’s parents posting updates on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, tagging followers #Charliesarmy.

Charlie was born with MMDS, an extremely rare genetic condition that leads to progressive brain damage and muscle failure – there is no treatment and most babies diagnosed with it die shortly after birth. A neurologist in New York was working on an experimental treatment but didn’t come to the UK – even though the NHS thought it would pay for the treatment, if it was thought to offer any hope of improvement.

When Charlie deteriorated, his parents raised £1.3 million to try and take him to New York for treatment. The courts have prevented the baby from being taken from Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Unfortunately, Charlie suffered a series of seizures, and by the time the expert finally arrived from the US in July next year, it was decided there was no point in operating as the result would not reverse the severe brain damage that resulted.

Faced with the prospect of no further treatment for their terminally ill son, Charlie’s parents posted increasingly angry messages attacking doctors and GOSH staff.

Finally, Charlie died in a hospice on July 28, 2017.

Unless the medical profession, the government and the legal profession all work together, we will see more cases like Charlie, Alfie and Archie. Before the relationship between doctors and parents deteriorates to the point where both parties end up in court, there must be some form of arbitration, a neutral mediator who can gain the trust of both parties.

Death is not what anyone wants in this situation.

But if the death of a child is inevitable, let it be as good as possible.