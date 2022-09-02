JANET STREET-PORTER: Give Lusty Leo DiCaprio a break – who wouldn’t want to date a younger partner?

Leo DiCaprio is one of the most affordable movie stars in the world.

He’s never played a comic book superhero, because his extraordinary talent means he doesn’t have to.

His name alone guarantees that a film will become a commercial success – from the worldwide hit Titanic (1997) to Inception (2010), Wolf of Wall Street (2013) and the Revenant (2015) for which it eventually won an Academy Award, after years of nominations and disappointments.

Unlike George Clooney, who, despite his undeniable charm and charisma, is increasingly appearing in clunkers, DiCaprio has never traded in his looks, regularly racking up the pounds and turning into Mr. Blobby when he’s off, only to hit the gym and check the weather. to lose when necessary.

This multimillionaire’s choice of casual wear is unspeakably dull – shapeless t-shirts, hideous shorts and filthy baseball caps. At 47, you could never say that Leo has the style or glamor of his rival George Clooney. He just looks like an overgrown baby.

Amazingly, Leo never seems to miss a glamorous model or anything, usually photographed late at night stepping at least six feet behind him as he boarded a luxury yacht somewhere in the sun.

These partners have come and gone over the years, but as Leo has gotten older and grown a bit around the middle, his troupe of wonder women seems to have stayed astonishingly similar.

They are always beautiful. They are always incredibly leggy and beautifully dressed. Unlike Leo.

They seem to have been recruited from a very small audience – most have been very successful models and many have appeared on the catwalk modeling Victoria’s Secret Underwear.

Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, just to name a few.

You or I may turn to Tinder in hopes of finding a partner, but Leo is just dropping by at an underwear show.

Now it’s speculated that the star has a secret cut-off point, after which each partner is traded in for a younger replacement.

After intensive research stretching back three decades, experts have concluded that none of Leo DiCaprio’s girlfriends managed to occupy their favored position after age 25, and – more shockingly – he has never dated anyone his own age, even not in his twenties.

Photos emerged this week of Leo’s latest girlfriend, Maria Beregova, a glamorous 22-year-old Ukrainian-born model. His previous girlfriend – actress Camila Morrone – was 20 when they met in 2017. . Ironically, Camila was born at age 25 the same year Titanic appeared on our cinema screens.

Since playing romantic protagonists in Titanic and Romeo and Juliet, DiCaprio decided to move away from typecasting and chose to play crooks, crazy anti-heroes and violent mobsters, collaborating with acclaimed directors such as Martin Scorsese.

None of them have proven to be a barrier to dating some of the most glamorous women in the world.

Does it matter that he is addicted to youth even if he will never see 45 again?

Critics say his attitude towards the female sex is patronizing, that he treats women no better than cars, always looking for the latest and most up-to-date version of perfection.

Nonsense. Leo can date whoever he wants. And let’s not assume it’s him doing the dumping just because he’s the rich person in the relationship.

Many of his partners are very successful at what they do and have built lucrative careers.

Leo in 2022 is very different from the beautiful boy who starred in TV sitcoms as a teenager. Obsessed with climate change and environmental destruction, he spends his time attending conferences and conventions to protest global warming, traveling by private jet and vacationing on fuel-guzzling superyachts. But why whine and complain about these obvious inconsistencies? Leo could do nothing, but he donates to environmental causes and produces documentaries where he rams the message home.

As for the age of his partners – who wouldn’t want to share their bed with a younger person if they could seduce one? Look at 77-year-old Rod Stewart – another man who has never dated anyone his own age, whose wives and girlfriends all seem to have been recruited from the same gene pool.

Penny Lancaster, his current wife, is 26 years younger than him, a previous incumbent – Rachel Hunter – when they met in 1991.

Rachel was 21 and later confessed “by the time I was 29 I had spent 8 years with someone else’s friends.”

I’m not insinuating that Penny and Rod have such a marriage. But Rachel has given us a valuable insight into living with a rich and famous older person. When you’re in your twenties – like Leo’s Ladies, it must get unbearably bleak to have to listen to a group of middle-aged guys (the Man Gang) that movie stars like to surround themselves with. Drunk about engines and which private plane to buy.

Even George Clooney never has his friends like Matt Damon far from his side during downtime.

Has it not occurred to the Leo watchers that his girlfriends might have had enough of the circus and would rather hang out with people born within a decade of themselves? Friends who like the same music, don’t whine about penguins, glaciers and rainforests or fly to shake hands with the Pope or Bono?

I must confess that (except once) I have NEVER been in a serious relationship with anyone my own age. At 50, I even married someone 20 years younger. It was a disaster – but that had nothing to do with the age difference, just a simple incompatibility.

Being in a relationship with a big age difference means that the elder (even Leo DiCaprio) has to put in a lot of work to maintain a conversation, let alone put up with horrible music, incessant phone calls and texts.

It’s all a big trade-off – you’re famous, but they’ve got youth and beautiful skin on their side and that makes up for a lot.

Do we categorize Leo DiCaprio as an immature adolescent, a man-child who can’t get along with women who might challenge him professionally and intellectually? That’s the kind of mess I once had to deal with.

I predict that Leo will eventually date someone in his thirties – by then he will probably be in his 80s and looking for a nurse to pass the bedpan.