JANET STREET-PORTER: Finland leader’s only crime was to let her hair down behind closed doors

Pictured: Janet Street-Porter

We are blessed with a chaotic Prime Minister who has taken two vacations in two weeks. Who appears to have left his official Downing Street base and is selling a house he’s never lived in for hundreds of thousands of pounds in profit.

He is a guy who relies on wealthy friends to host his late wedding reception, pay for his home furnishings, and lend him luxury homes for vacations.

Someone so disorganized that his car is folded up on a London Street where passers-by can enjoy reading the labels on boxes of personal belongings.

Our outgoing Prime Minister is one whose understanding of the truth is economic at best. Who misled parliament and distorted the truth about what was happening in his office of socializing when the rest of us were told to stay home in lockdown.

Compare Boris Johnson’s astonishing ability to slip through life for years with a joke and a carefully unkempt Coco the Clown haircut (designed to divert attention from what comes out of his mouth) with the harsh judgment imposed on Sanna Marin , Prime Minister of Finland.

Sanna’s crime? Her hair was hanging loose and partying in the official residence as two of her mates took off their tops and posed on a desk with a homemade Finland sign across their breasts.

I can hardly believe the gravity of the Finnish Prime Minister’s other crime: being filmed writhing on the dance floor playing rap music while hugging another woman. In the past she has been beaten for going to music festivals and on one shocking occasion she forgot to wear a bra!

After photos and videos of Sanna surfaced on social media at the recent party, a storm of criticism ensued and she offered to take a drug test, which subsequently turned out negative.

Isn’t this all a perfect example of the double standards of modern politics? The reason so many of our female MPs are giving up is because of the sexism at work, the online abuse and the blatant misogyny.

Sanna’s crime? Letting go of her hair (pictured) and partying in the official residence as two of her mates took off their tops and posed on a desk with a Finland sign across their breasts

When she was appointed in 2019 at the age of 34, Sanna Marin was the youngest prime minister in the world, leading a coalition of five parties. At the time, the leaders of Finland’s five main parties were women, most of them under the age of 40. Sanna put together a cabinet in which 12 of the 19 ministers were women.

The new prime minister has been praised for living in a garish flat, for her dedication to hard work and her understanding of the big problems. She is on top of her media interviews and embarrassing gaffes are kept to a minimum.

There must have been a backlash. And now it has happened. Any woman smart and determined enough to make her way to the top has to prove she’s 110% better than any guy in the same job.

Think of Sanna’s hard-fought rise through the ranks. Her parents separated when she was young, and she worked in a bakery and as a cashier to fund her way to college. She became involved in politics when she was 20 and within seven years she was the leader of the board of the third largest city in Finland.

She is always considered very capable, she is knowledgeable, has incredible stamina, works hard and is known for her attention to detail. Her mother is in a same-sex relationship and Sanna is known for her sympathetic attitude to LGBT issues.

Doesn’t that sound like the opposite of the bumbling clown currently in charge of our Tory party (at least for the next week or so)?

Ms Marin is currently leading the Finnish application to join NATO, a crucial step as Russian aggression towards the West intensifies. The ratification process is almost complete. She has been praised for her swift and decisive action during the Covid pandemic, she has led the fight against climate change and pledged that Finland will be net-zero by 2035.

Since taking office, she has been married to her partner and has a young daughter. She increased parental leave for both sexes.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson enjoy a boat trip during their luxury Greek vacation

Her coalition government had the highest approval rating since registration began, and she is widely regarded as far more popular than her party, the center-left SDP.

Should all this good work be negated because a smart woman had the misfortune of being filmed by people who should know better?

Of course, Sanna has the right to a private life, to have fun, get drunk and behave badly. Her mistake was to include people in her entourage who turned out to be bad friends.

She said, “I’m upset that these videos have gone public… I have a family life. I have a work life. And I have free time to spend with my friends’.

She seemed almost in tears and announced: ‘I have a right to a private life…party, dance, sing’.

So many male world leaders seem like pretty bad role models – no wonder few young people are interested in politics. Donald Trump has reportedly been recorded telling a friend he wants to “grab women by the pussy” and his extramarital affairs are extremely tacky. He claims to be “a star,” but he’s a ridiculous tidbit desperately trying to stay in power while the FBI ponders the 700 pages of top-secret documents they confiscated from his private residence.

Boris Johnson has not only bent the rules, he has dragged British politics to an all-time low, leaving the public with no confidence in the ability of either of the two contenders to replace him.

Sanna represents a new generation, the generation concerned with the environment, sexual equality and parental responsibility.

The nice generation.

But she could be kicked out of office by cunning right wingers – and you can bet on one thing – they’ll be mostly men.

Our last female prime minister was a cold, nervous, socially inept person. Pathetically weak in communication, who became a laughing stock with her Abba dance moves, a desperate attempt to show her ‘human’ side.

Now we are faced with the prospect of Liz Truss in Downing Street, a woman who has changed her policies and her loyalties almost as many times as I have bought new bras. She is not lacking in ambition, but is she a real person?

For all her flaws, Sanna Marin shines as exactly the kind of person who will encourage the next generation to get into politics and keep democracy alive, not Liz plotting.