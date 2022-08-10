Janet Street Porter criticizes Helen Skelton on Loose Women for signing up to Strictly to find love

Janet Street-Porter has criticized Helen Skelton amid rumors that she has signed up to the new series Strictly Come Dancing to find love.

BBC Countryfile presenter Helen, 29, has reportedly signed up for the popular dance series in a bid to rekindle her love life after splitting from her husband earlier this year.

During Wednesday’s episode of Loose Women, panelist Janet, 75, called Helen “needy” for trying to find romance on TV.

Helen was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler ended their eight-year marriage, and she’s said to be “super excited” at the prospect of finding a partner on the show.

Since its launch in 2004, the popular BBC1 Saturday night program has been tarnished by its reputation for breaking up married couples.

But in an unusual twist, mother of three Helen is rumored to be using her new role to find happiness again.

After Loose Women host Christine Lampard brought up the upcoming additions to the Strictly cast and Helen’s quest for love, a shocked Janet said: ‘Did Helen Skelton say this? That she’s looking for love in a TV show?’

The Loose Women was asked by fellow panelist Denise Welch, 64, why she cares so much.

Janet continued, “I just find it too revealing. It just scares me for her that she’s revealed too much. She sounds too needy.

“The last place I would look for love would be a TV show.”

Christine argued, “But it happens, it really happens with very long relationships.”

About the Strictly curse, Denise added: ‘When you work so closely with people, up close and personal, sometimes up to 12 hours a day, the sparks will fly…’

The star, who was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler ended their eight-year marriage, is said to be “super excited” at the prospect of finding a partner on the show.

A source close to Helen told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that ‘this is the exact opposite of the Strictly curse. Helen has already lost the love of her life, now she wants to find a new one.

“She can’t wait to get completely absorbed in it, she’s been through some of the toughest times, so this is going to open so many doors for her.

Negotiations have been going on for some time, but the BBC are delighted that they have managed to get Helen on board. They think it’s going to be great, and so does Helen.

“She’s going to make the most of it and enjoy it.”

The BBC declined to comment on the signing yesterday, but is expected to make the announcement on Friday.

Former Blue Peter host Helen is set to be one of the more famous faces of the upcoming Strictly series. on Tuesday, the BBC announced the signing of comedian Ellie-Jayne Taylor.

Also on the roster is comedian Jayde Adams, Radio 2 travel reader Richie Anderson, actor Will Mellor, actress Kym Marsh, ex-Bros singer Matt Goss and Loose Women panelist Kaye Adams.

In April, Helen revealed that she and rugby player Myler, 31, had split up after he moved out of their home. She wrote on Instagram: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”

Neither Helen nor Myler said the reason behind the split. Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that Myler was dating Stephanie Thirkill, 32, whose father Andrew is president of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team he plays for.