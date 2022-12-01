JANET STEET-PORTER: Lady Susan’s gaffe about race reveals how out of touch some members of the royal family are

The comment ‘where are you from?’ may seem innocent. But imagine getting the same question every day. Even worse, it is often repeated, as if you are stupid or deaf and do not hear well.

Sometimes the question is: ‘Where are you REALLY from?’

In modern Britain, that is offensive on so many levels.

One of the UK’s leading actresses, Lady Danbury of Bridgerton, Adjoa Andar says it happens to her so often ‘it’s a joke’. She replies, ‘Born in Bristol, raised in Leeds, moved to the Cotswolds’. But some people seem to want more.

And why ask the question again if the answer was ‘British’?

Would white people be interrogated in this way? It never happened to me. Adjoa says there’s an inference that if you’re a different color you’re not really British, and it’s a form of “casual racism.”

Whether you agree or not, there’s no question that striking up a conversation with a stranger in 2022 needs to be handled very differently than it was 50 years ago if you don’t want to cause offense.

The royal family – following Megxit – can’t afford to stay out when it comes to up-to-date etiquette if they want to maintain any credibility.

Now a frantic attempt at chatter at a palace reception has led to accusations of institutional racism, an undignified departure for a loyal courtier, and red faces everywhere — just as Kate and William are trying to promote his environmental charity in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

All this just days before Meghan and Harry “have their say” about their departure from royal life in an explosive documentary series on Netflix that gives their version of the events of the past two years.

As the new king, Charles sees his role very differently from his mother. He wants the monarchy to be “relevant” and “inclusive,” slimming down the family exploiters and making the institution more accessible.

Camilla announced she would not be appointing Ladies in Waiting – the traditional small circle of well-connected female courtiers who accompanied the late Queen in carrying out her duties during her reign. Camilla – wanting it to be ‘less stuffy’ – has selected six close friends as ‘Queen’s Companions’, who are more likely to turn up for tea or a drink at the end of the day than follow her one step behind. wallet and some change.

The companions – all impeccably genteel – made their first appearance this week at a palace reception hosted by the Queen Consort for victims of sexual assault. It was attended by representatives of charities, government organizations and two First Ladies.

What should have ushered in a new era for the monarchy under King Charles has ended in public relations disaster. One of Queen Elizabeth’s most loyal and trusted helpers caused outrage and dismay when a version of her frantic attempt to speak to Ngozi Fulani, founder of the Sistah Space charity, was posted on social media.

Lady Susan Hussey worked for the late Queen for over 60 years and was held in high esteem by other members of the household. She traveled the world as Elizabeth’s Lady in Waiting and accompanied the Queen in her car to the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. She led the late Queen’s personal staff to the reclining state in Westminster Hall.

At 83, she was still a valued member of staff, charged with assisting the King on formal occasions at Buckingham Palace. So I am sorry that Lady Susan Hussey had to resign after her unfortunate meeting with Mrs Fulani.

Lady Susan’s opening remarks started from petty pleasantries and went into dangerous territory when she repeatedly asked Mrs. Fulani where she was from. According to the conversation Fulani posted on Twitter, the answer “we are based in Hackney” followed by “I was born here” led to another question: “Where are your people from?”.

Supporters of Lady Susan point out that she spent years meeting people from dozens of countries with the Queen, calming their nerves and gathering a bit of background information so she can enlighten the monarch. Maybe she was trying to do the same here.

That may have worked on Commonwealth tours in the 1960s and 1970s, but in 2022 you never ask anyone who looks a little different to yourself – ‘where are you from?’. You might as well say, “Who let you in?”

Would you ask a white person “who are your people?” Lady Hussey is said to have moved Mrs. Fulani’s intricate hair a little so she could read her name badge. Again, what might have seemed like a small gesture of kindness a decade ago is now seen as an invasion of personal space. I don’t expect an 83-year-old to be aware of all the complex social nuances of life in multi-ethnic Britain. But if your job is to support the modern monarchy and help them avoid blunders, then all royal servants should be fully aware, no matter how posh or old they are.

If the monarchy is a business, then it should be guided by modern rules, prevailing codes of conduct and civic conduct. In today’s Britain you just don’t ask people where they are from unless they are clearly from another country.

Ms. Fulani was asked what part of Africa her people came from, which is completely irrelevant. It would have been more productive to ask about the ages and circumstances of the poor victims of domestic violence she tries to help through her charity.

I’ve met thousands of strangers at receptions over the years and I don’t recall anyone ever asking me “where is your family from?”

We know where Lady Susan comes from: her background is aristocratic, her ancestors in Burke’s Peerage. She is said to be sensible, witty and highly skilled at her job. Her late husband was extremely entertaining. He was my boss for a while when he was appointed chairman of the BBC. He didn’t mince words, insisting that I have lunch with him in the cafeteria with the workers, where he demanded they tell him what annoyed them about the Corporation.

Lady Susan has served the Royal Family faithfully for many years and fans say she has never made a mistake. Charles and Diana chose her as godmother to their son William, who is now in the unenviable position of deflecting criticism of royal racism as he launches his Earthshot Prize in the US. And just days before the inevitable fallout when the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary series airs next week.

Courtiers say Charles brutally dumped Lady Susan – just as the Queen dumped Andrew after Newsnight, telling Charles Andrew he would never come back to the inner circle. The firm is at a tipping point, with a new boss and a few narcissistic former members determined to wreak havoc from across the Atlantic.

To keep the ship afloat, the Lady Susan blunder had to be defused with fawning apologies or all credibility within the UK’s multi-ethnic communities would have been tarnished. William, Kate, Charles and Camilla can talk about equality and diversity, but unless every member of their staff has signed up for the song sheet, they’re not singing from the same page.

Unfortunately, Lady Susan’s daughter has already been named one of Camilla’s companions. But could there still be a spot at the drinks cart for Mrs. Fulani? It would certainly send a signal that everyone is welcome no matter ‘where they come from’.