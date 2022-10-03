Janet Jackson shows off her edgy in striking ensemble during Paris Fashion Week

<!–

Janet Jackson showed off her edgy sense of style when she stepped out at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 56-year-old singer visited the La Maison Vivier exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in the French capital, where the Roger Vivier brand showcased Gherardo Felloni’s Spring/Summer 23 collection.

She was later spotted leaving Valentino’s PFW dinner with shoe designer Christian Louboutin.

Pop star Janet wore a gray hoodie with a black and white design across the front, which she paired with a black skirt.

She wrapped herself warmly in a long black coat that she paired with a pair of thick black boots.

Janet carried a small black purse and wore a lot of make-up to accentuate her beautiful features.

The star had a bodyguard nearby to ensure her safety as she headed for the evening.

Performer Janet was seen smiling as she walked into the building and waved to onlookers as she passed.

It comes after the late pop star Michael Jackson’s sister received the ICON of the Year Award at Harlem’s Fashion Row event in New York City last month.

The hitmaker That’s the Way Love Goes paired a layered tan tulle skirt with a black blazer and a red and navy T-shirt for the evening.

Janet completed her look with a variety of intriguing pieces of jewelry, including ultra-large silver earrings with teardrop-shaped droplets and chunky white bracelets.

She wore her black locks partially braided and styled in a voluminous half updo that fell down her back like a waterfall.

The star emphasized her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup, big eyelashes and nude lipstick.