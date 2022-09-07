Janet Jackson receives the ICON of the Year Award at Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary event

Janet Jackson donned an eye-catching ensemble while attending Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary runway show and style awards afterparty on Tuesday.

The hitmaker That’s the Way Love Goes, 56, paired a layered tan tulle skirt with a black blazer and a red and navy T-shirt for the event, which took place in New York City.

The sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson also received the ICON of the Year Award from founder Brandice Daniel.

Head Turner: Janet Jackson wore a striking ensemble while attending Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards afterparty on Tuesday

Janet completed her look with a variety of intriguing pieces of jewelry, including ultra-large silver earrings with teardrop-shaped droplets and chunky white bracelets.

She wore her black locks partially braided and styled in a voluminous half updo that fell down her back like a waterfall.

The singer emphasized her natural beauty with just a touch of makeup, wearing big eyelashes and nude lipstick.

Beauty: The That’s the Way Love Goes hitmaker, 56, paired a layered tan tulle skirt with a black blazer and a red and navy T-shirt for the event, which took place in New York City

Intriguing: Janet has complemented her look with a variety of intriguing jewelry, including ultra-large silver teardrop earrings and chunky white bracelets

Janet met Brandice on the red carpet where the two women posed together.

The CEO showed off her toned legs in a metallic mini white dress that she paired with silver heels and matching earrings.

Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) officially opened New York Fashion Week on Tuesday in partnership with LVMH.

Cool Girl: She wore her black locks partially braided and styled in a voluminous half updo that fell down her back

With the founder: Janet met Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO Brandice Daniel on the red carpet where the two women posed together

The theme of this year’s show was “Future’s Past” with a press release for the event promising a show that “will show the future of fashion fueled by the untold history of countless contributions, sacrifices and innovations in fashion that Inspire HFR for groundbreaking collaborations and to take black brands to the next level.’

“This special anniversary event supports further progress for diversity, equality and inclusion in the fashion world.”

Brandice said of the event, “African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although many of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who founded the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum.”

Icon: The sister of the late pop star Michael Jackson also received Founder Brandice’s ICON of the Year Award at the event

Speech: Jackson was seen giving a speech after receiving her award

New York Fashion Week kicks off: Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) officially opened New York Fashion Week on Tuesday in partnership with LVMH

Nor would we exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers such as Ann Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley and Eunice Johnson. We move into the future by reaching back to understand, honor and draw strength from our past.”

In addition to receiving the Icon Award, HFR also has: introduced a newly created award in honor of the late designer Virgil Abloh. The award is presented by his wife, Shannon Abloh, and is presented to actress and producer Issa Rae.

“In honor of Virgil’s memory and lasting impact, the award honors like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance and vision through invaluable contributions to culture, community and innovation,” the press release said.

Awestruck: The superstar looked in awe at her prize

Addressing the crowd: Janet addressed the crowd who recorded her every word on their cell phones

Some of the other prizes of the evening were ‘Designer of the Year for Sergio Hudson, Editor of the Year for Robin Givhan and Stylist of the Year for Ade Samuel.

Harlem’s Fashion Row is an arts and entertainment organization that “engages the public and aligns brand partners with emerging designers of color in fashion,” according to their LinkedIn.

“HFR’s mission is to discover and showcase emerging color talent through a platform of national events and tailor-made multi-platform programs.”