Janet Jackson posts sweet tribute to son Eissa for his sixth birthday: ‘I’m so proud of who you are’

Janet Jackson posted a sweet tribute to her son Eissa on his sixth birthday on Tuesday night.

The 56-year-old singer-songwriter shared a photo with a white background and black letters that read: “To my beautiful baby Eissa, Happy 6th Birthday! I love you and I’m so proud of who you are!’

She added several kissing emojis, followed by birthday cake and noisemaker emojis.

She captioned the photo with simple hands making a heart emoji.

Several of Jackson’s famous friends and fans wrote in the comments, including Ciara who wrote, “Eissa!! We love you so much!’

Jackson shares Eissa with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. She and Wissam officially separated just a few months after Eissa was born.

Last month, Janet moved on Today to talk about her new tour starting next spring, though she also talked about her son.

The Control singer said she’s been trying to keep Eissa away from her fame, but apparently friends are filling in those gaps.

“I think his friends are starting to put it together for him,” she said. “Because I actually kept him away from it.”

Eissa’s birthday came just a few days after Janet announced she would be setting up “MeToo checks” on her upcoming tour.

Beyoncé was one of the first stars to conduct checks for producers and collaborators on her tour, after a former collaborator was arrested in 2020 for assault.

“Janet takes a leaf out of Beyonce’s book and runs #MeToo checks as she preps for her Together Again tour,” a source revealed.

“At the checks, everyone from her dancers and bandmates to the crew and general staff will be vetted to make sure they have no history of abuse,” the source added.

“It’s not cheap to do, but for Janet and her loved ones, creating a safe and friendly work environment is more important than profit,” the source continued.

The source added that Jackson “wants a completely non-toxic work environment for all her staff and by doing these early checks she eliminates the risk.”

The source added that the Together Again tour is ‘expected to raise over £70 million and be a huge event’.

Jackson announced the tour in December, which will begin April 14, 2023 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

She announced a few days later that more dates had been added, with special guest Ludacris joining the tour.

The 40-day tour will cross the United States with stops in Atlanta, Nashville, New York City, Toronto, Detroit, Houston and Los Angeles.

The tour concludes June 21 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Jackson also teased that new music will be released sometime in 2023, though no further details have been released.