Janet Jackson nails sartorial chic in a flared black suit at Alexander McQueen show

She is one of the most innovative artists in the music industry.

And Janet Jackson proudly showed her sophisticated sense of style as she joined a slew of stars for the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at London’s Old Royal Naval College on Tuesday.

The pop icon, 56, cut a chic figure in a flared black suit and white button-up shirt when she arrived for the coveted style event.

Janet showed her elegant fashion sense by opting for a smart black suit with a double-breasted blazer and flared trousers.

The sister of pop music legend Michael Jackson paired the pair with a white collared shirt and a leather clutch with chain strap.

Janet scraped her curls back into a high ponytail and caused a storm with other guests Edward Enninful and François-Henri Pinault.

There they are! She paired the two-piece with a white collared shirt and chain-strapped leather handbag (shown with Letitia Wright, far left, and Sheila Atim, far right)

It comes after Janet – who has sold over 100 million records – recently gave fans an update on the status of her long-delayed 12th studio album, Black Diamond.

“It’s so funny because I see the fans asking, ‘When are we getting Black Diamond? Will you please release it?'” the Oscar-nominated songwriter said. Essence in June.

“Sometimes things happen that you don’t expect to happen, and you have to figure things out — or you’re in a space in your life where you need to step back and take a minute of pause. Even though it’s something I absolutely love, it’s still my job, my job.

Style star: Janet stepped up the glamor in her chic outfit as she graced the front row for the star-studded fashion event

Grand entrance: Janet was seen arriving for the McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 show wearing her fitted black suit

‘Sometime there will be music. When exactly? I can’t say it yet, but it will come. I love it too much not to. This is all I know. There’s so much I want to do, but my main job is to be a mom.’

Janet was referring to her five-year-old son Eissa from her five-year marriage to third husband – Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana – that ended in 2017.

The All For You singer has been based in London in recent years, because she raises her son there.

Stylish: Janet scraped her curls back into a high ponytail and caused a storm with fellow guests Edward Enninful and Francois-Henri Pinault

Even after looking back at all she accomplished during her career, the performer said she was not one to place a high value on professional achievement.

“I’ve never been that person who put my awards out there. There’s nothing wrong with that, I’m just not. Being able to wake up and see my baby another day. The space in which I could be in my soul at that moment. What I have achieved in myself. How far have I come from that child there to the woman I am now. That’s success,” she explained.

“If you came to my house, you’d never know – if you didn’t know who I was – that I’m an entertainer. I don’t have one prize on my wall.’