Janet Jackson looks stylish in a houndstooth coat as she leaves a nightclub in London

Janet Jackson enjoyed a night out in London on Tuesday, celebrating the 25th anniversary re-release of her album The Velvet Rope.

The 56-year-old hitmaker was spotted leaving Reign nightclub in Piccadilly Circus with her entourage.

Janet, known for hits like That’s the Way Love Goes and All For You, looked stylish in a black and white houndstooth coat for a night out.

Night out: Janet Jackson looked stylish in a pied-de-poule coat as she left a London nightclub on Tuesday, after celebrating the re-release of her album

The London-based star paired the jacket with dark jeans and a black turtleneck sweater.

Her look was completed with a stylish pair of black combat boots and a black bag.

She pulled her dark locks back and off her face in a high bun and wore makeup including a smokey winged eye and a nude lip.

Hit the club! The 56-year-old hitmaker was spotted leaving the Reign nightclub in Piccadilly Circus with her entourage

Chic: Janet, known for hits like That’s the Way Love Goes and All For You, looked stylish in a black and white houndstooth coat for a night out

Janet this week celebrated the 25th anniversary re-release of her sixth studio album, 1997’s The Velvet Rope.

The new album will feature the original playlist as well as some bonus tracks.

Songs on the album include Free Xone and Tonight’s the Night.

Earlier on Tuesday, Janet was seen at the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer fashion show in London.

Turned up: She pulled her dark locks back and off her face in a high bun and wore makeup including a smokey winged eye and nude lip

Hitmaker: Janet this week celebrated the 25th anniversary reissue of her sixth studio album, 1997’s The Velvet Rope.

The pop icon, 56, cut a chic figure in a flared black suit and white button-up shirt when she arrived for the coveted event.

It comes after Janet – who has sold over 100 million records – recently gave fans an update on the status of her long-delayed 12th studio album, Black Diamond.

“It’s so funny because I see the fans asking, ‘When will we get Black Diamond? Will you please release?” the Oscar-nominated songwriter said Essence in June.

‘Fans keep asking’: It comes after Janet – who has sold over 100 million records – recently gave fans an update on the status of her long-delayed 12th studio album, Black Diamond

“Sometimes things happen that you don’t expect to happen, and you have to figure things out — or you’re in a space in your life where you need to step back and take a minute of pause. Even though it’s something I absolutely love, it’s still my job, my job.

‘Someday there will be music. When exactly? I can’t say it yet, but it will come. I love it too much not to. This is all I know. There’s so much I want to do, but my main job is to be a mom.’

Janet was referring to her five-year-old son Eissa from her five-year marriage to third husband – Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana – that ended in 2017.

‘Someday there will be music. When exactly? I can’t say it yet, but it will come. I love it too much not to. This is all I know. There’s so much I want to do, but my main job is being a mom,” she said

The All For You singer has been based in London in recent years, because she raises her son there.

Even after looking back at all she accomplished during her career, the performer said she was not one to place a high value on professional achievement.

“I’ve never been that person who put my awards out there. There’s nothing wrong with that, I’m just not. Being able to wake up and see my baby another day. The space in which I could be in my soul at that moment. What I have achieved in myself. How far have I come from that child there to the woman I am now. That’s success,” she explained.

“If you came to my house, you’d never know – if you didn’t know who I was – that I’m an entertainer. I don’t have one prize on my wall.’