Jane Seymour, 71, looks younger than her years as she dances barefoot in a stunning red mini dress

Jane Seymour showed off her incredible figure on Instagram as she danced in a gorgeous red mini dress at her Malibu home on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old actress looked much younger than her years as she twirled barefoot on the grass in the fun video.

Jane was clearly enjoying herself, holding out her arms as the descending, ruffled number billowed around her.

The former Bond Girl fashioned her brunette locks into loose waves as they fell over her back as she danced around the beautiful garden overlooking the sea.

She captioned the post: ‘Some days you just feel like dancing barefoot through the cool grass! I’ve heard it’s a great stress reliever too! How do you like to connect with nature?’

Fans couldn’t get enough of the Instagram upload when they took to the comments to say how “beautiful” the star is.

Jane revealed in April that she loves being an “independent woman” now, having previously asked her husband for career advice.

The age-defying beauty, who has been married four times, said her latest divorce taught her that she “can do it herself,” like her new character in detective series Harry Wild.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I’ve always asked my husband for advice, even though it was my career and making money.

“What I’ve learned since the last divorce is that I can do it myself. So life changed a lot nine years ago, and I’m a lot more like my new character, Harry.

‘I lead my own life, I run my own companies, I produce my own films and I make my own choices. I’m lucky enough to have a partner who is super smart.’

Jane has been in a relationship with producer David Green for the past eight years and said the couple have no plans to get married.

The actress said the relationship between her and David is working well as it is and neither of them want to “mess with it.”

Feminist: Jane recently said she loves being an “independent woman” after asking her husband for career advice (pictured with ex-husband Michael Attenborough in 1973)

Example: The screen favorite was then married to Geoffrey Paner from 1977 to 1978

Couple: The star tied the knot to David Flynn in 1981, with the former couple having children Katherine, 40, and Sean, 36 (pictured in 1981)

Jane’s first marriage was to Michael Attenborough from 1971 to 1973 and she was then briefly married to his friend Geoffrey Planer from 1977 to 1978.

The star then tied the knot with David Flynn in 1981, with the former couple having children Katherine, 40, and Sean, 36.

Jane and David split in 1992 and the actress married actor James Keach the following year, with the couple having twins, John and Kristopher, 26.

Jane and James announced their split in December 2013, and their divorce was finalized two years later.

Past: Her last husband was James Keach, with whom she was from 1993 to 2015 (pictured in 2009)