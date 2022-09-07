Jane Krakowski says she has not yet been asked to star in Ally McBeal sequel

Hollywood veteran Jane Krakowski doesn’t seem to age.

The 53-year-old blonde actress beamed in a green skirt suit that made the most of her tight legs as she headed to the Today show in New York City to join her one-day show.

While sitting at the table with Hoda Kotb, Siren confirmed that she has not yet been asked to work on the sequel to Ally McBeal, which is still in its infancy, according to ABC. Deadline.

All Jane knows about the sequel is what she’s read in the papers, she said, adding that she thinks she read that Flockhart was involved.

“I’m excited to see what they do with it,” she said, saying she’s looking forward to the new series.

And she added that she will be forever “grateful” to the hit show because it kicked off her TV career.

Jane also joked about clips of those flashing in the background that her hair is still as curled as it was on Ally McBeal, but she’s glad she can get blowouts now, she laughed.

Deadline reported in August that Flockhart may have been approached to work on the series.

But the star of the sequel will not be Calista. The lead role is played by a young black woman who has just graduated from law school. She joins the law firm from the original series.

The woman is believed to be the daughter of Ally McBeal’s (Flockhart) DA roommate Renée Raddick, who was played by Lisa Nicole Carson

The show is written and produced by Karin Gist.

Ally McBeal followed an over-imaginative lawyer as she navigated the ups and downs of both her personal and professional life.

The show ran for five seasons until 2002 and starred Vonda Shepard, Portia de Rossi, Lucy Liu, Courtney Thorne Smith and Gill Bellows, among others.

The show’s creator, David E. Kelley, has previously said he favors a reboot of McBeal, but he has insisted that a woman is the main creative force behind the new iteration.

“I’m open to the idea of ​​Ally McBeal being redone, but I don’t think it should be done by me. If it were to be done, it would really have to be done by a woman,” Michelle Pfeiffer’s husband said The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018.

‘When it becomes new, it must be new and different. And I did it: 100 hours’, he concluded.

Over the course of five years, Ally McBeal won four Golden Globes and seven Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Flockhart’s most recent credit is a recurring role on Supergirl.

Jane showed off her tanned and tanned legs in her green jacket and miniskirt as she got out of a city car in NYC early Wednesday.

And the eye-catcher added strappy beige heels that showed off her red pedicure. She completed her look with a gold purse and black sunglasses.

She also spoke to Hoda about her new performance on Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway, which debuts Sunday.

“We’ll sit and chat and tell stories, stories you don’t know, and then we’ll sing songs, but we’ll bring up about 30 rock songs, Tina Fey writes some songs for me, it’ll be great material,” shared they.

And Jane said she likes to ride a Vespa around NYC these days.

“COVID has happened and we all wanted one way transport,” she said. And she admitted to weaving between cars.

As for her son, he is now in high school – 6th grade – and will be going back to school on Thursday.

“He’s in sixth grade, he’s in a jazz band and he wants to be a musician,” she said. He also wants to go back to school because he is “socializing,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jane said she is a huge fan of Lizzo and knows her music.

“I’m too great to be so stressed out,” Jane said, quoting a Lizzo song. She added that it was her motto.

Later, the star said that she was very “clumsy” at school. When she was 12 she started acting for the camera and the kids didn’t think she was ‘cool’.

“I was different from the other schools, but in those days you want to be a bit more normal,” she noted.