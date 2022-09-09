JANE FRYER’S verdict on St Paul’s thanksgiving service in honour of the Queen 

As a muffled bell rings, the huge doors close, the last murmur still and King Charles’ speech is broadcast over the loudspeaker system, a beautiful calm engulfs St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Where, for once, no crazy frowns have been caused by family tensions. Not Prince Andrew crawling behind a pillar. No murderous looks between the impeccably presented Cambridges and the swanky Sussexes. No royal great-grandchildren trying – and failing – to sit still.

Because this is no service to the royals. Or civilian dignitaries, or heads of state.

This is a prayer and reflection service about the Queen for the public – teachers, taxi drivers, lawyers, caregivers, dinner ladies, telesales workers and retirees – to celebrate their monarch. The constant in most of our lives.

Many come directly from flower laying outside Buckingham Palace. Others have taken a day off from work. Some have called in sick.

As a muffled bell rings, the huge doors close, the last murmur still and King Charles’ speech is broadcast over the loudspeaker system, a beautiful calm floods St Paul’s Cathedral

All have queued since 11 a.m. to get one of the 2,000 free tickets and then queued again later, and for hours, in twisting lines, around Wren’s masterpiece, as a bagpiper began to play. ‘She reached us all, she guided us, she inspired us, she is part of us,’ says Fran Butcher of Kettering, Northamptonshire. “After all she’s done for us, we couldn’t not come.”

Susanna, 40, a student mentor originally from Naples and elegant in a black veil and dark, fitted suit, says: ‘It’s a loss as a member of my family. I am Italian but I feel like one of my relatives has passed away. I’m just a normal person, but I had to come.’

Of course there are familiar faces – including our new Prime Minister Liz Truss, sitting in the front row in a smart black dress – and a spatter of ministers and MPs. But somehow they feel quite irrelevant. Because this is about the queen, her subjects, her faith and music.

And oh, the music! Excellent, rising. Perfect, from the moment organists Martin Ford and Will Fox start playing.

Then there’s Liz Truss, who reads simply and plainly from Romans 14—”We don’t live for ourselves, and we don’t die for ourselves”—and may wonder if anyone has ever had a more extraordinary first week in a new job. has had

And so carefully chosen. Each piece selected to reflect the belief that was one of the Queen’s great constants. “All my hopes in God are grounded. He still renews my trust’, we sing falteringly, eyes begin to fill with tears, deep sadness, but also pride and respect for a life so selflessly lived.

St Paul’s itself also feels different. So often it is the beautiful backdrop for royal weddings and anniversaries – the platinum, just a few months ago. Bursting with exaggerated pageantry and military livery and the occasional joke or two.

Today there are no jokes. No trumpets or harps. No frills. And very little color.

Instead, a plethora of black ties, muted outfits, a few flashes of color from those who didn’t have time to go home to change after queuing for so long, and the odd hi-vis bike jacket under seats on the black and white checkerboard floor.

All silently listen to St Paul’s Cathedral singing ‘Behold, O God, our defender’.

Then there’s Liz Truss, who reads simply and plainly from Romans 14—”We don’t live for ourselves, and we don’t die for ourselves”—and may wonder if anyone has ever had a more extraordinary first week in a new job. has had.

But she’s not the only newcomer here. Andrew Tremlett, appointed dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, did not move to the dean’s office until Wednesday and had to attend an emergency meeting hours earlier with the Bishop of London so he could be licensed to conduct this service.

But she’s not the only newcomer here. Andrew Tremlett, dean-designate of St Paul’s Cathedral, moved to the dean’s office only on Wednesday and had to attend an emergency meeting hours earlier with the Bishop of London so he could be licensed to conduct this service.

“It was the first time in 33 years since I was ordained that I had to swear allegiance to the king,” he says. “It was very, very moving.” But of course it’s all poignant – poor King Charles talking about his “darling mama,” the 2,000 members of the public who dumped their plans on the spot and queued for hours to pay their respects here.

The condolence books were carried from the altar to the back of the cathedral. An exceedingly mournful lamentation of a lone bagpiper and the end of the great new Elizabethan era, heralded by Clement Attlee all those years ago.

By the time we reach The Lord’s My Shepherd, emotions are running high. Not that there are attention-seeking sobs that sometimes flush moments of collective grief.

These are reflective and respectful tears that quietly stream down the cheeks of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities as we sing.

Until finally the national anthem – God Save The King – and the beginning of a new era.