‘Jane Fonda’s got nothing on the GC!’  Gemma Collins works up a sweat during outdoor workout

Gemma Collins compared herself to former fitness guru Jane Fonda as she enjoyed an outdoor workout on Thursday.

The former TOWIE star, 41, wore figure-hugging navy leggings with a lobster print as she crouched and danced in an Instagram video.

The media personality fashioned her platinum locks into loose waves for the video as she starred and encouraged her followers to get involved.

Inspiration: Gemma Collins compared herself to former fitness guru Jane Fonda while exercising outside on Thursday

After working up a sweat, Gemma wiped her forehead and said, “Exercise, yes guys. Jane Fonda has nothing on the GC’.

Jane Fonda released her own workout video in 1982 called Jane Fonda’s Workout, which became the best-selling VHS tape for six years.

She released several more workout videos over the years and was credited with fueling a boom in women’s exercise classes.

The video comes after Gemma branded herself an “international superstar” who is on “another level” compared to her former TOWIE co-stars in a rant on Monday.

Health guru: Jane Fonda released her own workout video in 1982 called Jane Fonda's Workout

The star, who first appeared on the reality show in 2011, says she is “moving on” with her career and her success should be celebrated.

Also known as the GC, Gemma was first seen on TV screens selling a car to Kirk Norcross on the reality show before dropping out eight years later in 2019.

She told The Mirror: ‘I’m like an international superstar. I’m not funny, my life has moved on. I love them all and wish them all the best [the cast]but I’m in a different league now, them.

Workout: The former TOWIE star, 41, donned tight-fitting navy lobster-print leggings

Looks good: Gemma wiped her brow and said, "Exercise, yes guys. Jane Fonda has nothing on the GC'

“I’ve worked really hard and now I’m in a different category. I don’t mean it flashes or gets stuck, what I mean is you can’t let your past dictate your future. I’ve come a long way and we should celebrate success.’

Last week, Gemma teamed up with football legend Gary Lineker for Walkers and before that, she sat next to supermodel Naomi Campbell on The Jonathan Ross Show.

The blonde beauty runs a fashion line, has a busy media career and has had her own TV show Diva Forever.

She is believed to have a net worth of around £3.7 million thanks in part to her appearances on reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing on Ice and The Only Way is Essex.

She has also had clothing lines with Simply Be and Evans, which have increased her net worth.