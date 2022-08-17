Jane Fonda thanks her exes for taking her down ‘new paths’ and reveals novel cure for heartbreak 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jane Fonda has thanked her ex-husbands for helping her “learn, grow and expand,” as she admitted her life would have looked very different without their impact.

The 84-year-old actress has been married three times and has detailed the impact they had on her compared to causal boyfriends.

She said The Daily Telegraph: “All my three husbands certainly took me down paths that I probably wouldn’t have gone if I hadn’t married them.”

Journey: Jane Fonda has thanked her ex-husbands for helping her “learn, grow and expand,” as she admitted her life would have been very different without their impact

Jane continued: “And then, in between marriages, I’ve had boyfriends who didn’t break me, who really couldn’t teach me anything, and I got bored pretty quickly.

“I feel like I always had to learn and grow and expand, and my husbands all helped me with that.”

The Grace And Frankie actress was married first to French screenwriter Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973, then to left-wing activist/politician Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990, and finally to media mogul Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001.

Jane also had an eight-year relationship with music producer Richard Perry, which ended in 2017.

Husband #1: The Grace And Frankie actress was first married to French screenwriter Roger Vadim from 1965 to 1973 (pictured at the Los Angeles Oscars in 1971)

With husband #2: She was married to left-wing activist/politician Tom Hayden from 1973 to 1990 (pictured at the 1979 premiere of The China Syndrome)

Husband #3: Her last marriage was to media mogul Ted Turner from 1991 to 2001 (pictured in West Hollywood in 1992)

The thrice-divorced star offered her advice for taking care of a broken heart, revealing that she snaps a rubber band around her wrist whenever she’s feeling angry or sad.

She explained: “That sudden pain, it changes the nerve pathways in your brain, and will help you get out of it for a while.’

The former fitness guru previously revealed that she doesn’t feel like walking down the aisle again.

When asked by Page Six if there’s anything she hasn’t accomplished that she still wants to do, she said, “I’ll tell you something I haven’t achieved, which is a successful marriage.

‘But the second part of your question is, ‘Do you want that?’ I do not want.

‘Look, I live alone. I don’t have a man who doesn’t want a woman who is willing to be angry and who doesn’t want a woman who is willing to be angry and stand up.

‘I don’t threaten anyone. I can watch whatever I want on TV. So I never want to get married again. But I wish I was better at it.’