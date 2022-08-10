Jane Fonda Says Monster-In-Law With Jennifer Lopez Was ‘The Biggest Windfall’

Jane Fonda stated this month that acting in the 2005 movie Monster-In-Law was “the biggest windfall” that revived her career.

She took 15 years off the movies after marrying media mogul Ted Turner, but made her comeback with Monster-In-Law in the wake of the divorce.

“It was the only smart career thing I’ve ever done,” the 84-year-old told the Daily mirror during a new call. “I thought, ‘People come to the movies to see J-Lo, but they’ll rediscover Fonda,’ and that’s what happened.”

Today: Jane Fonda stated this month that acting in the 2005 movie Monster-In-Law was “the biggest windfall” that revived her career; seen in an H&M ad

Comeback: ‘It was the only smart career thing I’ve ever done,’ the 84-year-old, who is pictured with J-Lo on the set of Monster-In-Law, told the Daily Mirror in a new interview

Jane said, “The biggest stroke of luck was getting the part in Monster-in-Law at a point in my career when I hadn’t been in the acting business for 15 years or more.”

She explained that the movie was “with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a great comeback for me. I was almost 65 years old when I got this script out of nowhere.”

Jane continued: ‘The producer was a friend. We hired someone to rewrite my character and that became the big mother-in-law role in that film.’

In Monster-In-Law, Jane stole the show as a doctor’s evil mother, played by Michael Vartan, who becomes engaged to J-Lo.

Face-off: In Monster-In-Law, Jane stole the show as the evil mother of a doctor played by Michael Vartan, who becomes engaged to J-Lo

The picture featured a top-tier cast ranging from Wanda Sykes and Will Arnett to Broadway legend Elaine Stritch, who played Jane’s own difficult mother-in-law.

Monster-In-Law marked Jane’s first film since the 1990 film Stanley And Iris, in which she starred as a grieving widow who found love with Robert De Niro again.

She left the entertainment industry during her marriage to movie mogul Ted Turner, who she now describes as her “favorite ex-husband.”

During her documentary Jane Fonda In Five Acts, she discussed the problems with marriage, noting, “Ted can’t be alone and so my whole life had to be about him.”

She remains active: the iconic actress recently pictured on Instagram

As they were: She took 15 years off the movies after marrying media mogul Ted Turner, whom she’s pictured in 1994

Jane “became more of a feminist” during their marriage, but “it’s hard to be a complete feminist when you’re in a marriage that doesn’t quite work out.”

The two-time Oscar winner wanted to be “fully realized” and “hoped Ted would be okay with it because I really loved him and I hoped it would be forever, but it didn’t work out that way.”

When she was unsure whether to leave him, a voice in her head said, “Oh, God, Fonda, come on, he’s handsome, he’s cute, he’s sexy, you know, you’ll never have to work again. Light up, come on!’

But a ‘softer voice’ advised her: ‘If you stay, you will never be authentic. You will never be able to be whole.’

‘Favorite ex-husband’: During her documentary Jane Fonda In Five Acts, she commented, ‘Ted can’t be alone and so my whole life had to be about him’

After the marriage broke up in 2001, she decided to return to Hollywood as a full-time actress, and with the help of Monster-In-Law, she succeeded.

Her best friend Paula Weinstein, not related to Harvey, lured her back into showbiz by persuading her to accept an offer to present at the Oscars.

Paula later went on to become a producer on Monster-In-Law, returning Jane fully to the acting business as a movie star.

Throwback: Monster-In-Law marked Jane’s first film since the 1990 film Stanley And Iris, in which she starred as a grieving widow who found love again with Robert De Niro

In recent years, her thriving career has included the hit Netflix show Grace And Frankie and the hit comedy film Book Club, whose sequel is in the works.

Since then she has known on the stage of the BFI that while she was married to Ted, she “had no intention of acting ever again” and “didn’t miss it at all.”

But during her movie break she wrote a memoir, ‘and by the time I finished writing my memoir, I was a different person and I thought, ‘I could find pleasure in acting again.’

Side by side: In recent years, her thriving career has included the hit Netflix show Grace And Frankie, which reunited her with her 9 to 5 co-star Lily Tomlin (left)

When the prospect of the monster-in-law came up, she thought, “Aha! This is very interesting because my part is the better part. People come to Jennifer Lopez, but they’re going to find Jane Fonda, or find Jane Fonda again.”

She dished up: ‘Very often when I see a group of young women, especially Latinas, walking up to me and they recognize me and they get excited, forget about Coming Home and Klute and Julia and everything, it’s all, I know what they’re going to do do say, “Monster in law! I’ve seen it 15 times! It’s my favorite movie of all!”‘

Jane has not remarried after Ted, her third and final husband, but Jennifer recently tied the knot with her fourth husband Ben Affleck.