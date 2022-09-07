Jane Fonda feels ‘stronger’ than she has in years after cancer diagnosis

Just four days after revealing she had cancer, screen icon Jane Fonda offered her fans an update.

The 84-year-old legend tweeted a link to her official blog on Tuesday, revealing how grateful she was for all the support in the days since she announced she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

She revealed she’s never felt more empowered, adding that she’s just three weeks away from her first chemotherapy treatment.

Updated: Just four days after revealing she had cancer, screen icon Jane Fonda offered her fans an update

Cancer: The 84-year-old legend tweeted a link to her official blog on Tuesday, revealing how grateful she was for all the support in the days since announcing she had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

“I have been deeply moved and relieved by all the outpourings of love and support since I made it public that I was diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgin lymphoma. My sincere thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me,” Fonda began.

“I want to say again that this is a very treatable cancer and that a lot of progress has been made with the drugs that patients receive,” she added.

“Since last week, so many people have written or posted to me that they have had this cancer and have been cancer-free for decades. Well, I’ll be 85 soon, so I don’t have to worry about “many decades.” One will do just fine,’ Fonda said.

Moved: ‘I am deeply moved and relieved by all the outpourings of love and support since I made it public that I was diagnosed with B-cell non-Hodgins lymphoma. My sincere thanks to all. The messages of love and support mean the world to me,” Fonda began

She added that many have asked how she feels, revealing, “Today, about 3 weeks after my first chemo session, I have to tell you I feel stronger than I have in years.”

“The doctor told me that exercise is the best antidote to the fatigue that chemotherapy can cause. To walk. And I’ve walked. Very early before the record heat starts. Also exercising,’ she said.

She also shared a short unlisted YouTube video showing her doing squats against a large green ball while holding a pair of dumbbells.

Training: ‘The doctor told me that exercise is the best antidote to the fatigue that chemotherapy can cause. To walk. And I’ve walked. Very early before the record heat starts. Also working out,’ she said

Squats: She also shared a short unlisted YouTube video showing her doing squats against a large green ball while holding a pair of dumbbells

Fonda also added that this is not her first bout with cancer as she has survived breast cancer, “and endured it very well and I will do it again.”

“As I said in my statement last week, I am painfully aware that not everyone in this country can count on the first-class treatment and I consider that a mockery. It’s not fair and I will continue to fight for quality healthcare for everyone,” she insisted.

Fonda then spoke about her work, ‘addressing the urgent climate crisis caused by fossil fuels’, and she is committed to that even more.

Cancer: Fonda also added that this is not her first bout with cancer as she has survived breast cancer, ‘and is coming through very well and I will do it again’

“This diagnosis has only made me more determined than ever to continue to end the deadly effects of fossil fuels,” she continued.

“While most of us know that fossil fuels are the primary cause of the climate crisis, many may not know that fossil fuel emissions also cause cancer, as well as other major health problems such as birth defects, childhood leukemia, heart attacks, stroke, lung disease and premature birth,” said Fonda.

She added that we as a society “need to come together to end this deadly correlation,” adding that too many families have suffered.

Determined: ‘This diagnosis has only made me more determined than ever to continue to end the deadly effects of fossil fuels,’ she continued.

“It doesn’t have to be that way. We have it in our power to change this and I intend to do everything in my power to do so. This cancer won’t scare me,” she insisted.

She asked fans to come over JanePAC.com“to learn more about our work to elect climate champions across the country and counter the excessive influence fossil fuel companies have on our government,” while asking them to donate, “whatever you can.”

“We need you, your friends, your family and colleagues. With the crucial midterms just around the corner, it’s all hands on deck!’ she said.

Power: ‘It doesn’t have to be that way. We have it in our power to change this and I intend to do everything in my power to do so. This cancer won’t scare me,” she insisted

She also asked fans to come over FireDrillFridays.org to learn how they can participate in various actions across the country, including the Friday 9 September livestream with marine biologist John Hocevar, director of Greenpeace’s oceans campaign, who will tell us what happened at the recent UN Global Ocean treaty.

“Again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you for your loving thoughts!” she concluded.