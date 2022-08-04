Jane Fonda, 84, stuns in new H&M campaign after speaking out about regrets over having a facelift

Jane Fonda ditched her famous slouchy knit leg warmers and slipped into a chic black workout set for her new H&M fitness campaign.

The actress, 84 – who’s well-known for her love of working out thanks to her iconic 80s aerobics routines released via VHS tapes – looked stylish as ever in a long-sleeve black and white sporty outfit.

The company was thrilled to introduce her as the ‘newest member of the H&M Move team’ writing: ‘From home workouts to marches, it has been her lifelong mission to move every body.’

Underneath her jacket she sported a similar long-sleeve top, and paired the outfit with black athletic sneakers.

The star had her short grey tresses parted on the side and curled outwards for a bit of extra volume.

The New York native highlighted her naturally stunning features with voluminous eyelashes and a hint of pink lipstick.

She starred in the campaign alongside choreographer JaQuel Knight, who’s famous for his work on Beyonce’s Single Ladies and Formation videos.

The duo were seen conducting a class together, with the video cutting between them in a workout studio, and various athletes and people moving their bodies in a variety of different scenarios.

The two were seen giving each other a warm embrace at the end of the video, after a successful workout.

The Barbarella star explained why she decided to do the campaign in a recent interview with Vogue.

‘I like their philosophy of movewear over sportswear because it’s not about sports or being athletic. It’s about moving in a way that keeps your body healthy and strong.’ she said.

Still got it! The actress showed off her range of movement during the video

Iconic: The star is known for her famous slouchy knit leg warmers and love of working out thanks to her iconic 80s aerobics routines released via VHS tapes; Pictured in 1984

‘I know better than I did even when I was younger that no matter how old you are or who you are or where you are, keeping moving in a way that’s appropriate for your age is absolutely critical to your healthy lifespan,’ she added.

The new collection of ‘movewear’ items, is set to be available on August 4.

Aside from being passionate about being on the big screen, the star has had a love for dance and fitness for years. Jane released her first exercise video in 1982, which went on to become the highest-selling VHS of the 20th century.

The new campaign comes after Fonda admitted she ‘is not proud’ of having a facelift, and has ruled out going under the knife again because she ‘doesn’t want to look distorted’.

The star discussed her surgery regrets and warned about the perils of getting addicted to cosmetic procedures in a new interview with Vogue published on Tuesday.

The Hollywood legend openly admitted she had previously undergone a facelift, but wouldn’t repeat the procedure again.

She said: ‘I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had one. Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.’

The screen star – who reportedly had her first facelift in her 40s and a second one in 2010 – added that she doesn’t spend a lot of money on expensive face creams, instead insisting that laughter is just as good for the skin.

She said: ‘I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too.’

The Grace and Frankie star touched on how aging doesn’t have to be scary, adding that she wants to bring awareness that there are ways to age in both positive and healthy ways.

‘I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older. What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health,’ she explained, noting that her father died of heart disease when he was ‘six years younger than she is now’.

‘I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old. So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life…’

The Oscar-winning talent explained how grateful she was that she is still healthy for her age.

‘I mean, every day when I get out of a car, I thank the goddesses that I have strong thighs, that I’ve worked out to keep strong thighs,’ she said.

Jane has reflected on aging before, and in an interview with Glamour in May, she explained that she wanted to have no regrets as she continued to grow older.

Success: After making a name for herself as an actress, Fonda tackled fitness in 1982 when she released her first workout video, which was a sell-out success; Pictured in 1984

‘One of the things that I knew for sure is that I didn’t want to get to the end with a lot of regrets, so how I lived up until the end was what was going to determine whether or not I had regrets,’ the star stated to the publication.

‘It totally changed the way I thought about myself and about how I wanted to live the last third of my life. And I realized the importance of being intentional about how we go through life.’

The talented actress continues to be active and works out, from simple walks in nature to fitness routines.

‘When you get older, you realize that staying healthy is joyful and critical because age isn’t so much chronology.

Opening up: The icon recently admitted she ‘is not proud’ of having a facelift, and has ruled out going under the knife again because she ‘doesn’t want to look distorted’ (pictured in July)

‘You can be very old at 84, which is my age, but you can also be very young,’ she told Glamour.

In 2018, the actress laid bare her desire to begin embracing a more natural look as she ages, explaining in her documentary Jane Fonda In Five Acts that she was happy she ‘looked good for her age’ but that she ‘hated the fact she had the need to alter herself physically to fell that she was OK’.

She added: ‘I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I love Vanessa Redgrave’s face. I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.’

In February 2020, Fonda revealed that she was done with plastic surgery once and for all, telling Elle Canada at the time that she was ‘not going to cut herself up anymore’.

‘I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery – I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,’ the actress – who has previously admitted to having breast implants, which she later had removed, as well as a facelift and work around her eyes and jawline – said.

Jane began acting on the Broadway stage in 1960, before kickstarting her Hollywood career shortly afterwards when she starred in a series of successful films, including Sunday In New York in 1963 and Barbarella in 1968.

She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress in the 1970s, garnering various other nominations and awards in the years to follow.