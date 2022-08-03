Jane Fonda, 84, opens up about her face lift admitting she is ‘not proud’ and will not get another

Jane Fonda recently discussed her past regrets about getting a facelift as she got older.

The talented 84-year-old actress has been on the Hollywood scene for decades, most recently starring in the hit series Grace And Frankie.

In an interview with Fashion The star, published Tuesday, openly admitted that she had received a facelift, but would not repeat the procedure.

Opening: Jane Fonda, 84, recently told Vogue in an interview that she was “not proud” of getting a facelift; pictured in 2021 with a Golden Globe

The Book Club actress appeared in a recent H&M Move campaign, prompting Jane to sit down with Fashion to discuss the new partnership. The collection of ‘movewear’ items will be available from August 4.

During the interview, the award-winning star talked about her facelift when she talked about getting older.

“I had a facelift and stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of having one,” she stated.

The 9 to 5 star also added, “Now, I don’t know if I’d have to do it over if I did. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. Many women, I don’t know, are addicted to it.’

Never again: Award-winning actress admitted she was worried her face would be ‘distorted’ if she kept getting facelifts

Still active: Now in her mid-80s, the star still needs time to stay active and follow a fitness routine

Jane shared that aging doesn’t have to be scary and that she wanted to raise awareness that there are ways to grow old in both positive and healthy ways.

‘I want young people to stop being afraid of getting older. It’s not about age, not about that chronological number. It’s about your health.’

“I’m almost 85, but I don’t look that old,” she explained. “So making sure that young people no longer fear being old, helping people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up life…”

The Oscar-winning talent explained how grateful she was to be still healthy for her age.

“I mean, every day when I get out of a car, I thank the goddesses that I have strong thighs, that I worked to keep strong thighs,” she said.

Record: Jane released her very first training video in 1982, which became the best-selling VHS in the 20th century; pictured in 1983

Stunning: Jane started her career on Broadway, but rose to fame by starring in hit Hollywood movies in the 1960s; pictured for an MGM portrait in 1964

Jane has thought about aging before, and in an interview with glamour earlier in May, she explained that she didn’t want to regret it as she got older.

“One of the things I knew for sure is that I didn’t want to end up with a lot of regret at the end, so how I lived to the end was what would determine whether or not I was sorry,” the star told the publication.

“It completely changed the way I thought about myself and how I wanted to live the last third of my life. And I realized how important it is to be aware of how we go through life.’

The talented actress stays active and works out, from simple walks in nature to fitness routines.

“As you get older, you realize that staying healthy is fun and important, because age isn’t so much chronological. You can be very old at 84, which is my age, but you can also be very young,” she told Glamour.

Hollywood Icon: One of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses, Jane has starred in a number of films, recently wrapping up the Grace And Frankie series

Grateful: Jane stated in her recent Vogue interview that it was published Tuesday that she was grateful that her body is still so healthy; pictured in 2021

Jane began acting on the Broadway stage, her Hollywood career began in the 1960s, starring in successful films such as Sunday In New York (1963) and Barbarella (1968).

She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress in the 1970s and received several other nominations and awards in the years since.

In addition to his passion for the big screen, the star has had a love for dance and fitness for years.

Jane released her very first training video in 1982, which became the best-selling VHS in the 20th century.

Ballet: Before starring in the popular 1980s training video, Jane was into ballet