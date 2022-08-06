Jane Fonda, 84, feels more youthful today than she did in her 20s

Actress Jane Fonda looks ageless at age 84.

The Hollywood legend believes that “it takes a long time to grow young,” a quote from the painter Picasso, saying it has nothing to do with how you look.

She told the Herald Sun on Friday that she felt ‘lost’ when she was in her twenties and said she was ‘very unhappy and that I felt old and didn’t feel like I would live long’.

Actress Jane Fonda (pictured) looks and feels ageless at age 84 and says she feels better now than ever before

She clarified that by ‘young’ she meant: ‘Light, not feeling a heavy burden on my shoulders. Learning to be present, learning to accept what comes, learning that we have no control’.

The Grace and Frankie star went on to say, “It’s much easier to be older than it is to be younger. It’s so hard to be young! There are nothing but questions.

“Don’t give up, keep going and try to learn from all this so that as you get older you will have more freedom of choice about your life,” she continued.

“It took me 70 years to get young,” she added.

The Hollywood legend believes that “it takes a long time to grow young,” a quote from the painter Picasso, saying it has nothing to do with how you look. (Pictured in the 1960s)

The interview comes just days after Jane told… Fashion she’s not “proud” of getting a facelift.

She said: “I had a facelift and stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of having one.

“Now, I don’t know if I’d have to do it over if I did. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. Many women, I don’t know, are addicted to it.’

She told The Herald Sun Friday that she felt “lost” in her twenties, saying she was “very unhappy and that I felt old and didn’t feel like I would live long.” (Pictured in 1987)

Jane went on to say that getting older doesn’t have to be scary, adding that she wants to raise awareness that there are ways to age in both positive and healthy ways.

‘I want young people to stop being afraid of getting older. It’s not about age, not about that chronological number. It’s about your health,” she explained, noting that her father died of heart disease when he was “six years younger than she is now.”

Jane began acting on the Broadway stage in 1960, before kicking off her Hollywood career shortly after when she starred in a string of successful films, including Sunday In New York in 1963 and Barbarella in 1968.

The interview comes just days after Jane told Vogue she’s “not proud” of getting a facelift. (Pictured in 2005)

She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress in the 1970s and received several other nominations and awards in the years since.

Aside from his passion for the big screen, the star has had a love for dance and fitness for years.

Jane released her first training video in 1982, which later became the best-selling VHS of the 20th century.