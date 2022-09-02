Jane Fonda, 84, announces she has cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma

<!–

Hollywood megastar Jane Fonda says she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is receiving chemotherapy for the disease.

Fonda, 84, took to Instagram on Friday and wrote: “So my dear friends, I have something personal that I want to share.

‘I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemotherapy.

‘This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of the people survive, so I feel very lucky.’

The triple-married star, who has previously battled the disease, went on to say she was “lucky” to have “health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatment.”

Fonda, who has won two Oscars, added that she is “privileged as a celebrity.”

She has been previously diagnosed with both breast and skin cancers, blaming the latter on her former love of sunbathing.

Fonda says she attended the 2016 Golden Globes in a ruffled white dress designed to disguise the recent surgery she’d had to remove her breast.

She told Vogue: “I get out of the car and I have the strange white dress with all the ruffles? That was because I had just had a mastectomy and had to cover my bandage.’

Jane Fonda announced on Friday that she suffers from non-Hodgkin lymphoma by sharing this Instagram selfie and a lengthy caption detailing her diagnosis

The star explained that she was on chemo and hoped for a good outcome

In her Instagram post, Fonda reassured fans and loved ones, saying she would need to adjust to a new reality while battling cancer.

“Cancer is a teacher and I pay attention to the lessons it holds for me,” she wrote. ‘One thing has already become clear to me: the importance of the community. From growing and deepening your community so that we are not alone.

“And the cancer, along with my age — nearly 85 — certainly teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that affects the body’s immune system, causing symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, abdominal and chest pain, fever, fatigue, and weight loss.

The cancer can occur at any age, but the risks increase with age, as it is most common in people 60 and older, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The news comes on the heels of the final episode of Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s Netflix adult comedy series, Grace and Frankie, which aired its final season in April.

