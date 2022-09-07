Jane Austen’s letter about ‘Mr Darcy’ lawyer goes on show

It is a widely recognized truth that a risk letter from a famous author should be looking for an audience.

Now the letter in which a young Jane Austen complains that she would be “her last flirtation” with an Irish lawyer is the inspiration for Mr Darcy to be shown to the public for the first time.

The note – the oldest known surviving letter written by the author – was sent to her sister Cassandra when she was a 20-year-old “nice, happy, cheerful youngster.”

It was written when her flirtation with Irishman Tom Lefroy came to an end and shortly before she started writing the manuscript that would become Pride and Prejudice.

Some have speculated that Mr. Lefroy – or at least parts of his character – was some inspiration for the brooding hero of the famous novel, who first horrified the heroine Lizzy Bennet, but then enchanted.

The letter will be displayed for the first time at Austen’s former home in the village of Chawton, Hampshire, alongside a portrait of the lawyer as part of a new exhibition opening today.

Written in two days in January 1796, the letter contains Austen’s plans for an upcoming ball and some of the gentlemen she might meet there.

She writes: ‘I am looking forward to it with great impatience, as I prefer to expect an offer from my friend during the evening.

“I will refuse him, however, unless he promises to give away his white coat.

*Tell Mary I’m Mr. Heartley and all his possessions to her for her sole use and benefit in the future, & not only him, but all my other admirers in the bargain wherever she may find them, even the kiss that C Powlett would give me, as I want to limit myself in future to Mr Tom Lefroy, whom I don’t care about a sixpence*.

The next day she adds: ‘Finally the day has come when I will have my last flirt with Tom Lefroy, and when you receive this it’s over – My tears are flowing as I write, at the melancholy idea.’

The letter – especially this excerpt – has sparked a huge debate about her relationship with her potential suitor.

The 2007 film Becoming Jane – starring Anne Hathaway and James McAvoy – was based on the idea that it was an important episode in the author’s life.

Jane Austen’s House Curator Sophie Reynolds explains: ‘The letter about the end of Austen’s flirtation with Mr Lefroy is one that Jane Austen fans will be very excited about.

“It’s Austen’s oldest surviving letter. It’s a very nice letter, she’s young, she’s partying, she’s a smart young thing.’

However, Ms Reynolds said she does not believe the author was heartbroken.

“This was a very ironic letter,” she said. “She probably isn’t so upset that she doesn’t see him anymore.

“And yet the movie Becoming Jane comes from the idea that it was a pivotal relationship for her.”

She’s also not convinced that Pride and Prejudice’s characters reflect the pair’s dealings.

“It’s so hard to tell if Lizzy Bennet is based on Austen herself,” she said. “That’s the million dollar question.

There are elements of her character in the letter and there is evidence that she started writing Pride and Prejudice shortly after.

“I think elements from the lives of all writers can be incorporated into their work.”

The letter is to be displayed alongside a portrait of Mr Lefroy by George Engleheart, on loan from art collectors Judy and Brian Harden.

Ms Reynolds added: ‘We are very excited about the fact that the letter and the portrait are side by side. It gives us the chance to see the people she knew and the people who filled her world.

‘It is a very striking portrait of the young man about the age he would have been when Jane Austen knew him. He really stares you in the eye. He has very striking features.’

The two exhibitions, Jane Austen in Love and Jane Austen in London, run from today until March 5, 2023. Above: Rebecca Wood with costumes worn by Anne Hathaway and James McAvoy in the film Becoming Jane (2007)

The second letter on display reveals the details of everyday life in London, from shopping trips and theater visits to a hairdresser’s appointment and a painful trip to the dentist.

Although the writer lived in Hampshire for most of her life, she thoroughly enjoyed a visit to London, where she enjoyed the luxuries that a big city had to offer.

The letters are jointly owned by The Bodleian Libraries and are part of the Blavatnik-Honresfield Library, a collection of manuscripts, letters and printed books collected in the late 1800s by industrialists William and Alfred Law.

The library was rescued for the nation in December last year after a successful campaign by the Friends of National Libraries (FNL), who raised £15 million and then donated every manuscript and printed book to writers’ houses and libraries across the UK.

Ms Reynolds said: ‘I think these letters are very exciting for Jane Austen fans and all visitors.

“You get something from handwriting that you don’t get from a transcript.”

The two exhibitions, Jane Austen in Love and Jane Austen in London, will run from today through March 5, 2023.

Costumes worn by Hathaway and McAvoy in the film will also be on display as part of the exhibit.