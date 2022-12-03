JANA HOCKING: I know Pete Davidson’s secret weapon for attracting Hollywood beauties

<!–

It’s the question that drives the world crazy every time we see Pete Davidson show up with another ridiculously hot girlfriend.

What’s actually there?

Don’t get me wrong – he’s cute, but let’s take a look at the women he’s dated so far… Ariana Grande (pocket rocket international pop star), Kate Beckinsale (everyone’s favorite MILF), Margaret Qualley (umm. .. have you seen her in Once Upon a time in Hollywood?), Kaia Gerber (she’s literally a supermodel), Phoebe Dynevor (second hottest thing to come out of Bridgerton after Regé-Jean Page), Kim Kardashian (where to begin us at all), and now Emily Ratajkowski (I think we can all agree she wrecked the internet after that cheeky music video).

We’re talking about some of the hottest women in the world. I know at least 10 men who would destroy their marriage for just one night with one of them. So, what about the adorably lanky man who has women in droves?

I decided to do some research…

Jana Hocking – like most people – couldn’t understand why Pete Davidson kept dating some of the hottest women in the world…until she cracked the code

Sure, we can narrow it down to the usual suspects. He’s funny – yes, we women like a joke. He has that quiet confidence that makes us weak at the knees. He’s tall – and the stats don’t lie, we like a giant. And, of course… there are those rumors about his schlong that basically make him a human tripod.

But I thought to myself…there must be more to it because there are plenty of men in Hollywood who have the same qualities, and we don’t see them popping up every week with a new glamor on their arm.

And then it hit me.

The reason we don’t see those men popping up every week with a new woman is because they pick ONE. They grab a hottie and put a ring on it!

I CRACKED THE CODE!

Pete Davidson with his newest flame, model and actress Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson is a self-sabotaging, commitment-phobe, and it drives women crazy. Seriously, I speak from experience. As someone who can’t get enough of those pesky unattainable men, I understand the thrill of pinning them for a hot second, which is exactly what these Hollywood beauties do.

They get caught up in his funny jokes and love bombing (he has ex-girlfriends’ names tattooed on him), but they also see a challenge. The challenge of making him fall madly in love with them for more than a hot minute.

We forget that these women make men fall at their feet, but what about the one who doesn’t? The one that has yet to be pinned down. I’m ashamed to admit it, but in a toxic way, it’s quite alluring. He’s like a laughing love killer.

Don’t just take my word for it, Kim Kardashian literally chartered a plane all the way to Australia just to see him for a weekend. Yes, 11 hours on a plane for one. short. weekend. Then 11 o’clock back.

Girl had it bad, and as someone who once flew 24 hours to London for a booty call trying to be a husband, I hear you sis!

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian dated for nine months, with the reality TV star appearing head over heels for the unlikely lothario

Top model Kaia Gerber with Pete Davidson. The comedian said the couple broke up mainly because of his mental health issues and before he went into rehab: “She shouldn’t have to worry about a dude just having problems and sh*t,” Davidson said

I’ll umm and ahh about the man who offers me the world, but ignore me and throw a brief hint of attention my way and I’ll come running. And ladies, don’t shake your head and say ‘I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t’ because you’re a liar, liar pants on fire. We love the chase as much as men do.

If you think about it, it’s the same old story that we’ve seen played out many times before in history. In fact, I believe George Clooney was the original Peter Pan of Hollywood. It wasn’t until he was 53 that he settled down for good.

So hide your girlfriends guys because I think it’s a safe bet to say this won’t be Pete’s last fling, but I’m happy to bet on who will be next. Maybe a Hadid sister? Dua Lipa? Time will tell…