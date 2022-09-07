Jana Hocking: Does Kanye West have a point? When does porn get in the way of real life?

Fact: We’ve all watched porn. Anyone who says no is a big liar.

I even remember the exact moment I caught a glimpse of my first rudie nudie video. It was during a 16th birthday party at a friend’s house. One of the boys had found his father’s hidden Pamela Anderson sex tape and we all crept upstairs to the guest bedroom to check it out.

We giggled nervously as he shoved the tape into the VHS player and then watched in mock horror as Pamela and Tommy started turning it on. I clearly remember the moment Tommy used his old man to beep his car horn. ‘Do they really get that big?’ I thought.

Fast forward a few years, and no longer are horny teens super sleuths trying to find their parents’ naughty tape collection, they just grab their cell phones and scroll through an endless library of nudity.

Jana Hocking says aggressive porn can lead to unrealistic expectations in the bedroom – and shared horror stories her friends have told her

When Kanye West publicly admitted to having a porn addiction this week, I thought, who wouldn’t?

And this isn’t just movies with dodgy ‘mechanics’ here to fix the ‘tubes’. Now teens can search for any damn kink they like. Now that I’ve scrolled through these categories myself, we can safely say that there are forms of porn I didn’t even know existed!

But when does porn start to get in the way of real life?

Chatting with my friends about wine last night, we all shared which category we type in when we’re in the mood. They all laughed at my preference for “sensual” (but seriously, do yourself a favor and check out Leo and Lulu, you won’t be disappointed).

Bizarre: He posted a screenshot of Kylie Jenner’s former assistant, Victoria Villarroel, chatting with her followers in her latest Instagram Stories video when he admitted to having a porn addiction.

One girl admitted that her boyfriend questioned her sexuality when she just wanted to watch girl on girl. But her reasoning seemed quite understandable. She explained that most of the other porn on offer just comes across as too aggressive, and the girl-on-girl options were much more tender and respectful.

Then the conversation turned into something completely different.

You see, it turns out we’ve all had horror stories about sleeping with guys who had clearly seen too much of the sexually aggressive stuff.

There was this guy who assumed all girls liked to be choked, so didn’t ask for permission first. Then there was the man who slapped my friend in the face during the performance for “being carried away.” It seems that many men who have received sex education from the porn hub think that women are up for it. wrong.

One friend who is a high school teacher even stated that they had to organize an intervention with parents after some girls revealed that they had had oral sex before even having their first kiss. What is it anyway?!

From fantasizing about other people to watching porn – the three habits that apply to every relationship They will watch porn even if they have great sex with you As long as it’s not used as a substitute for real-life sex or becomes an obsession, it’s generally considered harmless. Many couples watch it together. What happens when you feel like sex and your partner isn’t there? Masturbating to porn for three minutes solves that problem in an instant. What if you feel like the excitement of having sex with someone you haven’t slept with yet? Watching a stranger on screen have sex with someone you would like is the best thing there is. Watching porn doesn’t mean you’re not sexually gratified by your partner, don’t find them attractive, or wish they looked and acted like the person you’re watching on screen. It’s just a sensible way to satisfy natural sexual desires that could otherwise leave you vulnerable to cheating or having an affair. They will still find other people attractive Even if you think your partner is the most attractive/sexy/beautiful/handsome person you’ve ever met in the world, ever, it won’t stop you from noticing that other people are also pleasing to the eye. Love and commitment keep us from acting on this attraction – they don’t stop us from experiencing it. Of course, being with someone who openly watches other people for you is totally unacceptable. But it’s not worth watching your partner’s eyes flicker involuntarily when someone hot comes into the picture. They fantasize about other people Almost everyone has sexual fantasies: 90 percent of women and 96 percent of men have them on a daily basis. They are a portable, powerful sex aid with many benefits – which also cause a lot of suffering. Making something up in your head is a very different thing than doing it in real life, but many people consider it a betrayal. Sometimes people have sex with other people or leave their partner for people they fantasized about. But most don’t. Forcing your partner to admit that they sometimes fantasize about other people will do absolutely nothing, except make them feel guilty and make you paranoid.

According to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Women’s Health, the rise of porn that includes sexual pleasure and aggression has affected the sexual pleasure of many women. It seems that a rapidly increasing number of women are now concerned that they cannot perform signature sexual acts performed in graphic porn clips.

Newsflash friend, none of us can easily contort our bodies into those shapes and we don’t want to because it doesn’t feel right!

Always ask for permission, be vocal about your limits and maybe give porn hub a day off. I can’t believe I’m saying this… but maybe Kanye has a point…

Still, you can’t blame guys for being confused because in the videos, the women seem to be having a great time. And would you look at that… turns out they can orgasm on command. It’s an illusion that far too many young adults treat as truth. No wonder there is so much fear around sex these days.

So sure, an updated sex education curriculum is desperately needed in high schools thanks to the sheer amount of ubiquitous porn readily available, but maybe it’s time adults brushed it up too. Kanye West stating that his porn addiction ended his marriage emphasizes just that.

Here’s a start, always ask for permission, be vocal about your limits and maybe give porn hub a day off. I can’t believe I’m saying this… but maybe Kanye has a point…