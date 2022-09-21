Jana Hocking claims Adam Levine is to blame for DMs as she reveals what married men send her

On Tuesday, we woke up to the news that a woman in her early twenties had publicly announced on TikTok that she was allegedly having an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, 43, for an entire year.

When I watched the whole video, I admit that at first I rolled my eyes and thought ‘Cringe! Girlfriend wants her five minutes of fame’. But what unfolded after the first bomb was what could best be described as an ‘absolute s*** show.’

Turns out she triggered a LOT of married women. She was slut-shamed about the whole thing. Celebrities such as Sara Foster emerged with their own TikToks screaming that she should have known better and insinuating that much of the blame rested on her shoulders.

Now as someone who has experienced this slut-shaming from married women myself, what really got me was when Sarah said ‘men are ugly, we know that, they’ll always be dogs. But just like as women we need to do better and not get caught up in this bulls**t. If a man is married, okay? If a man is married, as a woman, that must be a no for you.’

Umm… say that again… ‘Men are ugly, we know, they’ll always be dogs.’

Ok, so that makes it excusable on the guys’ behalf because you know it’s in their DNA. But it’s up to the women – in this case a rather naïve 23-year-old – to do better?! What complete BS.

Let’s look at the facts. This was a young 23-year-old woman who allegedly received quite graphic Instagram DMs from a famous 43-year-old man who allegedly gave her the impression that he was no longer married. She admitted that she chose to post it on TikTok instead of letting a former friend sell her DMs to the press.

Did she handle this bomb in an ideal way? No. Has she since expressed regret for making such a public statement? Yes. But let’s remind ourselves that we’ve all done stupid things in our early twenties.

What this woman experienced was a very swift and public authority. As any woman with a mild Instagram presence knows, it’s not AT ALL uncommon for married men to slide into their DMs. The first few instances shock you and then you tend to become immune to it and realize that it’s just part of having an online presence.

For example, last year I was thrilled when a gorgeous lingerie company very kindly paid me to feature their wares on my Instagram.

After lots of star jumping, maneuvering to find the perfect lighting, and a shameless amount of test shots, I finally got an image I was happy with. It showed up on mine Instagramand as you might predict when you show some skin on the ‘gram, the creepy comments came pouring in.

Along with some really lovely ones from my female friends. #GirlPower

As I read the creepiest comments, there was a recurring theme. I’d say 80 percent had partners in their Instagram photos. Do guys think it’s not cheating or inappropriate to write creepy things to people they’ve never met?

What shocked me the most though was when a lady who was clearly at the end of her life with her husband DM’d me to tell me that her husband had saved my picture on his Instagram account and I was clearly a s*t. She aggressively let me know that her husband was going to argue about it later.

Now, I could have fired back with a horrible message myself, but I paused, took a deep breath, and tried to find some compassion. It was clear that this woman lashed out at the wrong person. She was upset that her husband was stalking other women on Instagram and wanted others to feel as hurt as she did.

I politely let her know that I’m not going to take the picture down or body shame her and maybe she needed to express her feelings with her husband instead of a woman she’s never met. Unfortunately, her poison was strong and it resulted in a blocked account.

Now I was 36 and could handle the poison, but targeting a 23-year-old who in his own worlds has allegedly been ‘exploited and manipulated’ by an international rock star is a bit rich.

I’m sorry, but find me a young Harry Styles fangirl who would pass up an opportunity to get it on with him, given the chance. Whether or not Olivia Styles was in the picture. And yet here we all are, throwing stones at someone who, in a moment of birthday, shared his experience online.

If you think back to the Monica Lewinski and Bill Clinton scandal, you’ll remember that the world passed judgment on a 22-year-old intern for falling for the charms of a 49-year-old President of the United States.

Recalling how bad it went, Monica said: ‘from one day I went from being a very private figure to being publicly humiliated worldwide.

– Granted, this was before social media, but people could still comment online, email stories and of course email cruel jokes. I was labeled a tramp, pie, bitch, whore, bimbo and of course “that woman”. It was easy to forget that “that woman” was dimensional, had a soul and was once unbroken.’

Now let’s remember that this happened BEFORE social media. Can you imagine the harassment Adam Levine’s alleged confessor is now experiencing both in real life and in the public eye?

I think before we harass and void someone so publicly we remember how we were in our early twenties and remind ourselves that this is supposedly a guy who used his fame to get what he wanted .

So put down your pitchforks ladies because they are clearly pointed the wrong way.