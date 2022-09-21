Jan Vertonghen opens up on ‘his tears’ and wanting to STAY at Benfica after Anderlecht transfer

Jan Vertonghen has admitted he had no desire to leave Benfica this summer despite securing a free transfer to Anderlecht close to deadline day.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star spent two seasons playing for the Portuguese side before his contract was terminated and he moved back to his homeland to join the Belgian high-flyers.

Vertonghen admitted he was not expected to play a major first-team role at Benfica as he enters the final stages of his career at 35, but that the switch came as a shock and was revealed to him and completed within a day.

Jan Vertonghen spent two years at Benfica, where he admits he was happy to stay

“In 24 hours I went from staying at Benfica to signing for Anderlecht,” he told TM Nieuws via A Bola.

‘Things that for other people take months, for me came in 24 hours. Contracts, medicals, the move… I never thought about leaving Benfica. Never.

‘I assumed I would play, whether it was in European games or in the cup or because of injuries or suspensions. But when you’re the only player who never leaves the bench, you start thinking… Still, I’d stay at Benfica.’

But the Belgian star secured a move back to his homeland with Anderlecht this summer

The Belgium international admitted he and his family were fully settled in the Portuguese capital and had rejected Anderlecht’s initial approach in the hope of potentially ending his career at the club.

Vertonghen then admitted that breaking the news to his family was the most difficult aspect of the move, with one of his children crying after hearing of his departure from Lisbon.

‘On the morning of August 31, my manager called me about Anderlecht’s offer and I turned it down. I was on my way to training at Benfica and I was supposed to call him in the afternoon.

– Then I spoke to the coach and everything changed. I was on the pitch with tears in my eyes, I wanted to stay in Lisbon and I saw all my stability crumble.

‘I don’t want to go into too much detail, but after that conversation I realized it wasn’t going to work. I had to announce it to my family and it cost me the most. People talk a lot about the money footballers make, but sometimes the money doesn’t matter.

‘My children only traveled on the 5th of September and one of them spent the whole trip crying. He did not want to leave Portugal. It all happened very quickly, but of course there were also positive things, and Anderlecht welcomed me very well.’