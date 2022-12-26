JAN MOIR: Warm, hackneyed Prince Andrew TV musical adds to its gloomy midwinter

Prince Andrew: The Musical

Thursday 9 pm, Channel 4

No one expected Prince Andrew to turn up at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham, but there he was on Sunday, bundled up in his runaway coat, hanging out at the back of the royal herd as they made their way to church.

Shy or cunning? How one interprets his behavior largely depends on how charitable he feels towards the disgraced prince.

I have no sympathy for the vainglorious jester, but the sexual assault allegations against a 17-year-old, even if vehemently denied, do not make him a pedophile, legally or morally.

It could make you disgusting, sleazy, dumb, weak and guilty for associating him with a man like Jeffrey Epstein, but I think we have to be fair when considering the behavior of a royal who gave a £12m settlement to a woman who says that can’t I even remember the meeting. These things happen. Or if?

Certainly the royal die-hards who lined the route to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday seemed quite pleased to see him, though King Charles has all but banished his younger brother from public life.

However, it is unlikely that the Duke of York would have been there without some kind of semi-official royal sanction.

And who can deny a prodigal son, perhaps one even seeking repentance, the solace of a house of worship on one of the holiest days of the year?

Still, Prince Andrew remains the gloomy winter of the Windsor calendar, the dead mouse in the royal punchbowl, the herring sewn to the ermine ruff. What does the future hold now?

Shame and censorship continue to cloud his tentative efforts toward some sort of civic rehabilitation and he seems to have nothing left but widespread scorn and derision. And there’s certainly no shortage of the latter.

Because at the end of another torrid year, fate has yet another punishment in store for the late Queen’s favorite son.

On Thursday night, Channel 4 will broadcast Prince Andrew: The Musical, presented as a satirical parody of the royal black sheep.

Interspersed with real-life footage of key events in Andrew’s life, the hour-long special begins with his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019 and quickly slides into ignominy and humiliation from there. . Cue the music!

I can’t believe he said that about sweat. Though you’d rather have a prince that’s dry than one that’s soaked,” sings the prince in the opening number of I Nailed It.

Other songs include Will You Be My Ex-Wife?, Obey and, finally, You’re Always Going To Need An Andrew, giving an idea of ​​the harrowing level of satire on offer.

There’s not even a mention of Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who is supposed to be missing in musical action for tasteful reasons.

However, this lack of savagery and absence of any real risk make for a rather tepid show. Emma Sidi plays Maitlis and Jenny Bede is the Duchess of York. “Everybody knows I’ve got subtlety coming out of my amazing ass,” she sings herself in what’s just about the worst line on the show. On any show you want to mention!

The flute-voiced Munya Chawawa is not a success like Prince Charles. “Maybe that’s why I’m so dry, all I can do is become a label and die,” he sings between groans.

Meanwhile, there are cameos for Harry Enfield as Tony Blair and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, who turns Margaret Thatcher into a predictably gruesome gargoyle.

It’s not even relevant to the Prince Andrew story, but no one connected to Channel 4 is going to resist a free Thatcher party, right? Right.

The star of the show, though, is quite the winner Kieran Hodgson, who not only wrote the musical, but also plays old and young Prince Andrews as thugs lost in a fog of bewilderment. No complaints from me there.

But don’t get excited. This musical doesn’t hit the punches, barely has a decent tune to its name, and is hackneyed like a merengue. Key moments are dealt as rotating cards; Fergie, helicopters, toes, air miles, golf, daughters, Ghislaine, Epstein, misfortune, end.

And while there is a lot of bad, very, very bad, in the Duke of York’s life, why waste time ridiculing the good elements? His military service, his paternal devotion and the admirable success of his post-divorce relationship with his ex-wife are commendable, not derisory. But there will be no mercy for Andrew, not now, perhaps never.

The musical is part of C4’s Truth and Dare: 40 Years of Pushing Boundaries season.

Other shows in the series have included a documentary about men with extra-large penises, controversial comedian Frankie Boyle about 1,000 years of the British monarchy -uh-oh- and a documentary about an Afghan porn star.

penises and porn? This is the ground the embarrassed Duke of York must trade, this is the company he now he must keep.

According to the show’s producer, Adam Reeve, making a musical about him was Channel 4’s idea. I bet it was.

It seems to be open season at the House of Windsor, increasingly seen as amusing figures assaulted by a new casual brutality.

The C4 musical even conjures up a tampon joke to embarrass the King, while he and Prince Andrew aren’t the only royals to appear in seasonal entertainment. Oh yes they are. Oh no, they are not!

In Sir Ian McKellen’s smash hit Mother Goose panto, currently at the Duke of York’s Theater in London, a character from Camilla, the Queen Consort (Genevieve Nicole) plays castanets while lying on the floor with her legs apart, shouting: ‘This will Win the trust of the prince!

Last year, Diana: The Musical opened and closed on Broadway; a rock opera version of the life of the former Princess of Wales that was intended to be “about a woman who chose not to be afraid and became timeless as a result”.

It was also shown on Netflix, and some of you may remember the horror of the lyrics, as many of them were not sublime, but rather a crime against rhyming that someone should have served time for.

‘Oh Harry, my redheaded son, you’ll be second to none,’ Diana sang at one point. She later wanted to tell “the truth about Charles and his lover Camilla: he is a third-rate Henry VIII and she is Godzilla.”

It pains me to report that Prince Andrew: The Musical is slightly better. I fought the Argies alone, more or less a fleet. Without my helicopter and joystick, we would have faced defeat,” sings Andrew.

There is, however, a timely reminder that it was Peter Mandelson, backed by then-Prime Minister Tony Blair, who turned the prince into a government-backed trade envoy in the first place.

Can you imagine something so ridiculous happening now? Perhaps it’s for the best that today we live in a very different era: a time where the age of deference is over and no one thinks twice about being outrageously rude to a royal family who can’t talk back.

The latest issue of Prince Andrew: The Musical finds our eponymous hero in a top hat and tails, kicking his way through a dazzling routine.

In the song, the princely character argues that he fills a strategic role as the scapegoat for the Royal Family.

I was born to be the scapegoat for all the shame in our family. Members of the unwashed greats demand a saint, but perfect is something we are not, he chirps.

It’s a laughable presumption, of course, but his last words are all too believable.

‘You haven’t heard the last of me yet,’ sings Prince Andrew as the curtain falls. Ominous.