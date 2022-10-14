JAN MOIR: Will Harry now call out Netflix for this gross intrusion into his mother's privacy? 

How are we supposed to amuse ourselves in the ceremonial void between the Queen’s Funeral and the King’s Coronation? Fortunately, Netflix is ​​coming to the rescue here with plans to close this infotainment gap with a creepy ritual of its own making – The Crown.

The new series, which comes out next month, focuses on the turbulent years between 1990 and 1997, and no one would argue that was a low point for the royal family. But do the Windsors really deserve to be portrayed, as they have been to date, as a parade of stuffed toffee freaks with no redeeming features whatsoever?

In series three, the Queen was even shown visiting Aberfan in 1966 – after the desolation disaster that killed 116 children and 28 adults – and was so unmoved by the tragedy that she had to fake tears before facing the bereaved public .

Art is one thing, double emotional embroidery for the sake of dramatic plot lines is another.

I thought it was shameful at the time, and I still do now.

This week we learn that the fifth series continues in the same vein: the Queen is still a cold fish; Charles is an emotionless animal; crazy, marginalized Diana is a diamond-wearing slob; and their children are collateral damage as the Welsh’s war rushes forward, eventually ending in divorce and separate pursuits of personal happiness.

In addition, Diana – this time played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki – is seen as an enthusiastic paramour, trying out with both Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed.

There are scenes depicting her with her lovers. Is this completely fair? God knows how William and Harry can stand it. Their mother frolics with her boyfriends – all in bright technicolor to be seen and browsed by millions.

Prince Harry has long spoken about how walking behind the coffin at his mother’s funeral was mentally scarring and emotionally damaging. We all rightly sympathized with him, and the terrible trials he endured as a privileged king ever since.

So surely he will assert this fresh offensive on the memory of his mother – a woman who is no longer around to defend himself against the accusations of filmmakers masquerading as truth-seekers?

Surely he will apologize to Netflix at the first opportunity for this gross intrusion into his family’s privacy, this invasion and depiction of his mother’s own mental state in her most intimate moments?

Or is it another deafening silence I hear from Montecito? The silence of a prince who has his own lucrative Netflix deals to protect. Not to mention his plans to harvest recent royal history for his own gain. God knows why I’m so bothered by the whole thing if he isn’t. Yet I am. For surely these events are too fresh to be historical, too raw to be served up as entertainment for the masses?

The excavation and sexual exploitation of the recent past by a family that did not ask for this attention and cannot do anything about it seems very unfair.

To have a version of their most personal moments fictionalized, and then lavishly distributed to an audience that has previously demonstrated that they don’t know the difference between pretense and reality, seems like a very pervasive and very modern form of cruelty.

Would Netflix dare do this to any other prominent family? The Murdochs? The Beckhams? The Rainiers? Trump-Kushners? The House of Bourbon? I wonder.

Meanwhile, there’s not much the leading royals can do except sit with a trembling finger on the remote while Prince Harry and Netflix do their worst.

What is the point of a streamlined coronation? If you’re going to have one, go big or go home. Pump it up. Pimp it up while you’re at it. Take it to the max, King Charles.

Dust off the family’s silverware, don’t use bling. Let’s have golden chariots and flags from here to eternity, down the Mall and beyond. Because if we’re going to have a royal family, let’s be bloody with one, as Delia Smith almost once said.

Most of us have never seen a coronation before, in all its wondrous and holy splendor. It might help us to understand an institution whose existence makes less sense every day. So may I humbly suggest that now is not the time to dump the pump?

£67,000 Levi’s? I breed you my dip colored shearling boa

A vintage clothes dealer named Kyle Haupert bought a pair of Levi’s jeans from the 1880s for £67,000.

“I’m surprised I bought them,” he said afterward. We’ve all been there, Kyle. I felt much the same way about a dip-dyed shearling boa I bought back in the mists for a three-figure sum, then brought home and thought. . . ‘WHAT?’ Ditto the beige cowboy boots, the sequin duster coat and a million other sartorial disasters. Still, I hope Kyle takes comfort in the thought that he bought a piece of denim history.

The jeans, which are 140 years old, were spotted on Keith Richards at an early Rolling Stones concert. . . No, I’m kidding, they were found down a mine shaft.

Eco nuts and devout hipsters milk the police’s humanity

The summer holidays are over and it’s back to work for the country’s eco-protesters. Yes, I’m afraid protest season is upon us again!

Just Stop Oil, Insulate Britain and the Anti-Milk Mob have all been busy, busy, busy over the last few weeks. Just look at the Emilys and Ruperts, Fenellas and Sebastians who have recently turned up in the capital and elsewhere to do their worst.

Pious hipsters pouring milk on the floor in Harrods Food Halls, unemployed graphic designers attacking cheese wheels with even more milk in Fortnum & Mason, safe in the knowledge that some pits on the minimum wage will clean up after them after they’ve done their point that . . . what? I’m still unclear. Although the irony of wasting perfect food while people around the world are starving seems to be lost on them.

Meanwhile, we can all quietly seethe at Just Stop Oil nutters gluing their palms to the roads outside Parliament. Or retired middle management couple from Basingstoke putting on their anoraks, filling flasks with tea – hope there’s no milk in there! – and rides the rails up to London for the day to wreak havoc on the city’s streets. The end of the world is near, they claim – even as they all, every last whimpering protester, enjoy and use oil, milk, and God knows what other liquids to feed their lives in the wholesale pursuit of irritation.

Clinging to the Tarmac, the protesters are like Blanche DuBois in A Streetcar Named Desire – bear with me – because they depend on the kindness of strangers to thrive. Specifically, the decency and humanity of police officers who don’t want to use force to rip their hands off the road and leave palm-shaped skin flaps in their wake.

But the more tolerant the police are, the more the eco-nuts will take advantage of their good nature.

Meanwhile, law-abiding, tax-paying citizens always seem to be at the bottom of the police’s concerns, especially if we have the audacity to be burgled or find an intruder in our attic.

We should all come together and protest the protesters. And blanch the blanches in hot oil, for a start.

Autumn is here. The season of soft fertility, apple pie and early nights. Still, I feel far from soft. If you were to shake my nuggets of complaint in the great sieve of forgiveness, very little happy dust would sift down.

Everything is just. . . furious. The price of steak, eco-protesters, Prince Harry – see above, below, everywhere on this smoking page.

The fact that Shirley Ballas can’t even say that Fleur Flatfoot is a worse dancer than Richie Rubber-Knees (left, with dance partner Giovanni) without being accused of sexism is particularly diminishing. Woke manners make Strictly Come Dancing strictly unwatchable

The only thing that has kept the spirit alive has been Tony Adams, fighting with his own bones to produce the most heroic samba the show has ever seen. Please don’t vote him off for being a dance dud.

A rib-eye rip-off

Times are tough for the restaurant industry – but soaring prices are unlikely to tempt customers back through the door. Take rib-eye, for example.

Once upon a time, a rib-eye steak was a staple on the middle menu—a mid-priced dish of mid-quality beef that could be relied upon as a value meal in any restaurant. Not anymore.

At an eatery called Elystan Street in central London, a ‘rib-eye of aged Cumbrian beef with bone marrow and red wine butter, potato galettes and field mushrooms’ costs £52.

At Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, a rib-eye costs £47, with chips (£6.50), mushrooms (£6.50) and sauce (£3), all charged as extra.

In Manchester, at Miller & Carter Steakhouse, a 12oz rib-eye is a more reasonable (!) £28.95. While at Goodman in Mayfair, London, an Australian grain-finished rib-eye costs £55, plus £17 for chips, mushrooms and peppercorn sauce. That’s a total of £72 for steak and chips. Plus 12 percent service in almost all cases.

Who buys these things? Who can afford it? It is hard not to fear for the future – for both restaurants and eateries.