Jan. 6 Panel to Interview Mike Pompeo and Doug Mastriano

A Jan 6 commission spokesman declined to comment. A spokesman for Mr Pompeo did not respond to a request for comment.

Tuesday’s virtual interview with Mr Mastriano is expected to be brief as he plans to object to the panel’s rules on video recording. An attorney for Mr Mastriano, currently a state senator, said Mr Mastriano believed the commission would selectively edit his testimony and planned to push for his own video recording of the interview. The committee rejected that option for other witnesses, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney.

“Senator Mastriano has nothing to hide and is happy to answer their questions. Our only concern is to prevent the committee from disclosing misleading and edited parts while hiding the correct context. Either release it in its entirety or let me make a copy and we’ll have no problem,” Timothy C. Parlatore, Mr. Mastriano’s attorney, said in a text message. “Unfortunately, the committee has refused to discuss arrangements other than requiring that they be allowed to determine exclusively which portions may be released.”

It is unclear what the committee’s response will be if Mr Mastriano ends the interview abruptly.

Mr. Mastriano, a former army officer, was on the Capitol grounds on January 6, although he later explained: a statement that he followed the directions of the Capitol Police that day and respected all police lines. The commission has said it wants to interview Mr. Mastriano because he has spoken directly with Mr. Trump about his “post-election activities.”