Jan. 6 Panel to Interview Mike Pompeo and Doug Mastriano
In the wake of the FBI’s search for former President Donald J. Trump’s Florida property, the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol is preparing to meet with two potentially important witnesses in its separate examination on Tuesday.
The committee is expected to meet with Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State under Mr Trump, and Douglas V. Mastianothe Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, who served as a point person in the state for a plan to keep Mr. Trump in power by using slates of “alternative” or “fake” voters.
Mr Pompeo has been in talks with the committee for weeks about his appearance, according to a person familiar with the matter, and could testify about discussions within Mr Trump’s cabinet about the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Mr Trump from office after the events of January 6, 2021.
Mr Pompeo’s discussion regarding the 25th amendment was reported by Jonathan Karl of ABC News in his book “Betrayal”.
A Jan 6 commission spokesman declined to comment. A spokesman for Mr Pompeo did not respond to a request for comment.
Tuesday’s virtual interview with Mr Mastriano is expected to be brief as he plans to object to the panel’s rules on video recording. An attorney for Mr Mastriano, currently a state senator, said Mr Mastriano believed the commission would selectively edit his testimony and planned to push for his own video recording of the interview. The committee rejected that option for other witnesses, including Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney.
“Senator Mastriano has nothing to hide and is happy to answer their questions. Our only concern is to prevent the committee from disclosing misleading and edited parts while hiding the correct context. Either release it in its entirety or let me make a copy and we’ll have no problem,” Timothy C. Parlatore, Mr. Mastriano’s attorney, said in a text message. “Unfortunately, the committee has refused to discuss arrangements other than requiring that they be allowed to determine exclusively which portions may be released.”
It is unclear what the committee’s response will be if Mr Mastriano ends the interview abruptly.
Mr. Mastriano, a former army officer, was on the Capitol grounds on January 6, although he later explained: a statement that he followed the directions of the Capitol Police that day and respected all police lines. The commission has said it wants to interview Mr. Mastriano because he has spoken directly with Mr. Trump about his “post-election activities.”
Emails reviewed by The New York Times also show that Mr. Mastriano played a significant role in the Trump campaign, as these groups gathered pro-Trump voters in states won by President Biden. The emails revealed that Mr. Mastriano needed guarantees to agree to the plan, as other Republicans had told him it was “illegal.”
Mr. Mastriano handed over documents to the committee dated Jan. 6 containing information about bus transportation of people to Washington for a large rally preceding the violence, and copies of messages he posted on social media.