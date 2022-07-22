Jan. 6 Panel Presents Evidence of Trump’s Refusal to Stop the Riot

As a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol, former President Donald J. Trump sat in his dining room next to the Oval Office, watching the violence on television and choosing to do nothing for hours to stop it, a series of former administration officials testified to the House committee investigating the January 6 attack in accounts prepared on Thursday.

In a final public hearing of the summer and one of the most dramatic of the investigation, the panel gave a panoramic account of how, even as the lives of law enforcement officers, members of Congress and his own vice president were threatened, Mr. Trump could only be called into action after it was clear that the riots had not disrupted the session of Congress to confirm his election defeat.

Even then, in never-before-seen footage from the White House, the committee showed that Mr. Trump privately refused to admit, “I’m not saying the election is over!” he angrily said to aides as he recorded a video message written for him the day after the attack — or to condemn the attack on the Capitol as a crime.