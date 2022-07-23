Jan. 6 Hearings Invoke Patriotism to Urge Voters to Break With Trump
The January 6 hearings sometimes resembled a criminal trial in absentia for former President Donald J. Trump. On Thursday evening, the proceedings suddenly felt more like a court martial.
A 20-year Navy veteran and a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard led the questioning by members of the House. Trump has been accused of “dereliction of duty” five times. The country’s top military officer gave scathing testimony to the commander in chief’s failure to command. A former Marine and deputy national security adviser personally testified that the former president had violated the constitution he had sworn to protect and defend.
For eight days and evenings, the Jan. 6 committee relied almost exclusively on Republican witnesses to build its case that Mr. Trump took personal responsibility for inspiring and even encouraging the riots that swept the Capitol. But on Thursday, the committee’s casting, choreography, and script all seemed carefully coordinated to make a subtly different argument for a certain subset of the American people — voters who haven’t yet been persuaded to break with Mr. Trump — that their patriotism herself dictates that she now break up with him. Whatever your politics, whatever you think about the outcome of the election, we as Americans must all agree on this – Donald Trump’s behavior on January 6 was a utter violation of his oath of office and a complete failure to act. duty to our nation. ‘ said Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican and Air Force veteran who helped lead the interrogation.
Witness after witness described in vivid detail how on January 6, 2021, Mr. Trump consumed hours of Fox News coverage in his private dining room, rather than ordering US troops to intervene and stop the bloodshed.
“No call? Nothing? Zero?” Gene. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in disbelief in the audio played from his statement.
The summer hearings were a blockbuster by Capitol Hill standards, drawing a large audience and redefining what a congressional investigation — at least one without dissenting votes — should look like. The season finale, as it were, brought together all the storylines from the previous episodes to portray Mr. Trump as a unique threat to American democracy, a man who put his own ambitions above all else, including the well-being of lawmakers and his own vice president. — and continued to do so even after the riots and violence subsided.
“I don’t want to say, ‘The election is over,'” Mr Trump said in an outtake of the taped speech he delivered to the nation the day after the attack, which was obtained by the committee and played on Thursday. “I just want to say that Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, okay?”
By weaving together clips of its own aides testifying to their frustrations, live questions and never-before-seen video footage, the commission used the language of patriotism to attempt to disqualify Mr Trump as a prospective candidate by appealing to those increasingly more endangered species in American politics: true swing voters whose opinions about the attack were not completely calcified.
“He could have stopped it and chose not to,” said Deva Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas, who said she came away “shocked” from the hearings. “I think he is guilty of rebellion. He encouraged his supporters, who have every right to support him – he encouraged them to violence and murder.”
Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings
Ms Moore, who called herself politically independent, voted for Mr Biden in 2020 but was disappointed with aspects of his track record and said she would no longer support him. She doesn’t hold January 6 against Republicans in general: It “only affects how I feel about Trump,” she said.
It’s unclear whether the hearings will change many minds, or whether they will attract an audience that already agrees with their conclusions. Polls point to a sharp gap between the opinions of Americans who cling to them and those who reject them.A Quinnipiac University poll this week, it emerged that 69 percent of Americans who said they were closely monitoring the hearings believed Mr Trump had committed a crime in connection with trying to alter the election results. But only 22 percent of those who said they didn’t think he had committed a crime.
“Because of the way they’ve put it together and presented the case to all Republican witnesses, by the judgment of history, they’re going to be seen as doing quite a bit of work,” said Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist. college. Institute of Public Opinion. “It may not be transformational on its own, but I do think it has an impact on different constituencies.”
The hearings will certainly be watched. The first, in June, ranked as the most viewed second quarter broadcast, with nearly 20 million viewers across multiple networks. Among the non-sports events, it was second only to the State of the Union in terms of audience size. The early estimate for Thursday’s Nielsen hearing was: 17.7 million viewers.
But Fox News, one of the main channels for reaching Republican voters, has proudly ignored a majority of the proceedings.
“One of our producers just said they’re playing some kind of January 6 hearing on every other channel,” Tucker Carlson, the channel’s popular primetime host, said on Thursday, mockingly. “Jan. 6?” he said. “Because that’s the most important thing happening in America right now.”
Republican strategists involved in 2022 congressional campaigns say the hearings are barely registered for voters thinking about midterm elections. But some strategists believe the proceedings could affect Mr Trump’s perception, adding to the fatigue among Republican voters as they begin to think about the next presidential campaign.
“It would be a mistake to assume that the Jan. 6 hearings will have no political effect on Republicans at all,” said Whit Ayres, a prominent GOP adviser. He said the hearings appeared to be aimed at “Maybe Trump” voters: people who voted for Trump twice and approved his job performance, but who would be open to supporting other Republicans in 2024.
“It will go into the water,” Mr Ayres said. “The way that translates into polling terms is an increase in the number of Republicans who would like to see someone else be the flag bearer in 2024, someone who may be pursuing many of the same policies but carrying less personal baggage than Donald Trump.”
Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, the committee’s vice chair and one of Trump’s most outspoken Republican critics, called his Jan. 6 behavior “indefensible” during Thursday’s hearing. She accused him of manipulating his supporters into fomenting the lies of a stolen election in such a way that he “turned their love for the country into a weapon against our Capitol and our Constitution.”
“Donald Trump knows that millions of Americans who supported him would stand up and defend our nation if threatened,” said Ms. Cheney. “They would risk their lives and their freedom to protect her. And he is chasing their patriotism.”
Republican voters are much more likely to pass judgment on Ms. Cheney than Mr. Trump as she tries to fend off a Trump-fueled primary challenge next month. She is widely regarded as the underdog.
Democrats believe the deadly events of Jan. 6 remain a powerful part of the argument against bringing Republicans back to power as they strive to make midterm campaigns a choice between two parties rather than a referendum on Democratic leadership. . Some say the hearings have served as a powerful reminder of the Republican propensity for extremism.
Celinda Lake, a Democratic strategist who polled Biden’s 2020 campaign, said there were signs the hearings were breaking through with independents, especially independent men, who Mr Biden’s disapproval.
“They respond really well to the arguments of, ‘This is a criminal conspiracy. This is an attempt to overthrow the elections. This is trying to overthrow the will of the people,” said Ms Lake, who conducts polls and leads focus groups on the issue. “And that makes independent men very spicy.”
Still, some voters are skeptical about the hearings.
“They are biased with a predetermined outcome,” said Richard Smith, 69, of Maricopa County, Arizona, who voted for Trump in 2020 but believes Biden ultimately won. He said he would prefer that Mr. Trump no longer participate. “There’s a point where you just accept events and move on, and he doesn’t seem to be able to,” he said.
Independent voters remain divided on whether Trump committed a crime in the wake of the 2020 election. In a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted in early July, a 49 percent majority said Mr Trump ” serious federal crimes” and a 56 percent majority said he had threatened American democracy.
David Winston, a veteran Republican pollster, said he believed voters paid attention to the hearings, but many ignored some of the findings because only Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans were in charge.
“There’s an understanding that it’s one side of the story. The electorate is taking that into account,” said Mr Winston. “There is no evidence that it moved anyone.”
indeed, a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll Recent days have shown that the proportion of Americans who believe Mr Trump bears much or a lot of responsibility for the riots has remained virtually unchanged since a week after the uprising.
For at least some Republicans, the hearings were a reminder of a dark chapter in the party’s recent past. “The peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to the foundation of our country,” said Henry Barbour, a member of the Mississippi Republican National Committee. “What happened that day and what led to it is a terrible stain on our party.”