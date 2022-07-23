Jan. 6 Hearings Invoke Patriotism to Urge Voters to Break With Trump

“He could have stopped it and chose not to,” said Deva Moore of Corpus Christi, Texas, who said she came away “shocked” from the hearings. “I think he is guilty of rebellion. He encouraged his supporters, who have every right to support him – he encouraged them to violence and murder.”

Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings

Ms Moore, who called herself politically independent, voted for Mr Biden in 2020 but was disappointed with aspects of his track record and said she would no longer support him. She doesn’t hold January 6 against Republicans in general: It “only affects how I feel about Trump,” she said.

It’s unclear whether the hearings will change many minds, or whether they will attract an audience that already agrees with their conclusions. Polls point to a sharp gap between the opinions of Americans who cling to them and those who reject them.A Quinnipiac University poll this week, it emerged that 69 percent of Americans who said they were closely monitoring the hearings believed Mr Trump had committed a crime in connection with trying to alter the election results. But only 22 percent of those who said they didn’t think he had committed a crime.

“Because of the way they’ve put it together and presented the case to all Republican witnesses, by the judgment of history, they’re going to be seen as doing quite a bit of work,” said Lee M. Miringoff, director of the Marist. college. Institute of Public Opinion. “It may not be transformational on its own, but I do think it has an impact on different constituencies.”

The hearings will certainly be watched. The first, in June, ranked as the most viewed second quarter broadcast, with nearly 20 million viewers across multiple networks. Among the non-sports events, it was second only to the State of the Union in terms of audience size. The early estimate for Thursday’s Nielsen hearing was: 17.7 million viewers.