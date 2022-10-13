Jan. 6 hearing promises ‘surprising’ details before election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 House Committee will reveal “surprising” details, including secret service evidence from Donald Trump about the 2021 Capitol attack in what will likely be the last public hearing before the US Congress. midterm elections in November.

Thursday afternoon’s hearing, the panel’s 10th public session, is expected to discuss Trump’s “state of mind” and the central role the defeated president played in the multi-part effort to reverse the election, according to a committee official who discussed the plans. on condition of anonymity.

The committee begins summarizes his findings: Trump launched an unprecedented effort to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory after losing the 2020 presidential election. The result was: the deadly mob siege of the Capitol.

“The crowd was led by some extremist groups — they had a plan in place in advance of what they were going to do,” D-Calif. D-Calif. representative Zoe Lofgren, a committee member, told CNN. “And those individuals were known to people in Trump’s orbit.”

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., stands ready to hammer home during Thursday’s session in an otherwise empty Capitol complex as most lawmakers at home campaign for reelection. Several people who were among the thousands around the Capitol on Jan. 6 are now running for congressional office, some with Trump’s support.

The session will serve as a closing argument by the panel’s two Republican lawmakers, Liz Cheney from Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who have been essentially shunned by Trump and their party and will not be returning to the new Congress. Cheney lost her primaries and Kinzinger decided not to run.

Another committee member, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., a retired naval commander, is in a tough reelection bid against State Senator Jen Kiggans, a former Navy helicopter pilot.

Unlike previous hearings, this one is not expected to feature live witnesses, although the panel is expected to share information from its recent interviews – including testimonies from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was in contact with the White House in the run-up to January 6.

New information about the moves of then-Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 and was rushed to safety, is also expected to be released, according to a person familiar with the planning of the meeting. the committee and those not authorized to discuss it publicly and requested anonymity.

The panel has been in talks with the US Secret Service for weeks after issuing a subpoena to produce missing text messages from that day. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described being told by a White House aide that Trump angrily lunged at the driver of his presidential SUV and demanded that he be taken from his meeting to the Capitol as the crowd gathered. January 6.

Some of the Secret Service have questioned Cassidy’s account of the events, but it’s unclear whether the missing texts that the agency says were removed during a technology upgrade will ever be recovered. The hearing is expected to reveal new details from a huge trove of documents and other evidence provided by the Secret Service.

The commission plans to show new video footage it received from Secret Service of the rally on the White House Ellipse. Trump spoke there before encouraging his armed supporters to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell”.

The hearing will also include new documentary footage captured from the day of the attack.

According to spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service has turned over 1.5 million pages of documents and surveillance videos to the commission.

Lofgren said that when she learned the information was presented Thursday, she found it “quite surprising.”

The commission, which has conducted more than 1,500 interviews and obtained numerous documents, has conducted an extensive investigation into Trump’s activities from his defeat in the November election to the Capitol bombing.

“He has used this big lie to destabilize our democracy,” said Lofgren, a young House staffer during the investigation into Richard Nixon’s impeachment in 1974. “When did that idea occur to him and what did he know while he did??

This week’s hearing is expected to be the last investigative presentation from lawmakers before the midterm elections. But employees say the investigation is continuing.

The January 6 committee has been meeting for more than a year, created by the House after Republican senators blocked the formation of an outside panel, similar to the September 11 committee created after the 2001 terrorist attacks. launching its high-profile public hearings last summer, the Jan. 6 commission continued to gather evidence and interviews.

Under the committee’s rules, the January 6 panel is expected to issue a report of its findings after the election, likely in December. The committee will be dissolved 30 days after the publication of that report and with the new Congress in January.

House Republicans are expected to drop the Jan. 6 investigation and turn to other investigations if they gain control after the midterm elections, mostly targeting Biden, his family and his administration.

The January 6 attack and its aftermath killed at least five people, including a Trump supporter who was shot dead by Capitol police.

Police often fought bloody, hand-to-hand combat as Trump supporters pushed past barricades, stormed the Capitol and roamed the halls, fled lawmakers for security and temporarily disrupted the joint session of Congress that held the election. of Biden certified.

The Justice Department has indicted more than 850 people in the Capitol attack, some of which have received long prison terms for their role. Several leaders and associates of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys are accused of sedition.

Trump faces various state and federal investigations about his actions during the election and its aftermath.

