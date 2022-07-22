Jan. 6 Hearing Focuses on Trump’s Response on the Day of the Capitol Attack

Donald Trump’s reaction, or lack thereof, during the three-hour attack on the Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021, took center stage on Thursday, as the last of a summer series of hearings on the attack kicked off. went .

The hearing, expected to be the last for many weeks, was designed to discuss both the violence that occurred as Trump supporters fought their way into the Capitol and Trump’s actions in the 187 minutes between his speech in which he crowd to “fight like hell” and the final release of a video calling on rioters to go home.

But the president did not call on the crowd to go home for more than three hours after the attack left several dead, injured more than 140 police officers and delayed the certification of Democratic President Joe Biden’s election.

“Over the past month and a half, the select committee has told a story about a president who went out of his way to topple an election. He lied, he bullied, he betrayed his oath,” Representative Bennie Thompson, Democratic president of the United Nations. the Commision. , said via an external video feed after being diagnosed with COVID. “He tried to destroy our democratic institutions. He called a crowd to Washington.”

Thompson described how Trump did not leave his dinner table to send his followers home, despite pleas from some of his closest advisers, including his daughter Ivanka and son Don Jr. Trump remains highly popular among Republican voters and continues to flirt with the possibility of running for president again in 2024. But a Reuters/Ipsos poll closed on Thursday found that his position among Republicans has weakened somewhat since the hearings early last year. month started. About 40% of Republicans now say they are at least partially responsible for the riots, up from 33% in a poll taken six weeks ago, just as congressional hearings began.

The public hearing, which is scheduled to reach a broad television audience in the evening, is expected to be the last of eight by the House of Representatives Selection Committee this summer. A new round of hearings will begin in September, said Republican vice chairman of the panel, Representative Liz Cheney.

The witnesses in the room were Matthew Pottinger, a deputy national security adviser under Trump, and Sarah Matthews, a deputy press secretary at his White House. Both resigned after the riots.

The panel of seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House has investigated the attack over the past year, questioning more than 1,000 witnesses and collecting tens of thousands of documents.

It has used the hearings to build a case that Trump’s attempts to undo his defeat to Biden in 2020 constitute illegal behavior far beyond normal politics.

Pence, Militias and Fraud Allegations

The questioning of witnesses will be led by Kinzinger and Democratic Representative Elaine Luria.

Past hearings have focused on the lead-up to the riots, Trump’s pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to deny Biden’s victory, militant groups whose members participated in the Capitol attack, and Trump’s interactions with close advisers. questioning his false accusations of mass voter fraud.

Committee members said Trump instigated the riots by refusing to admit he lost the election and by comments including a Twitter post in December calling for supporters to Washington for a “major protest” on Jan. 6. which read, “Be there, will be wild.”

Trump denies wrongdoing and continues to falsely claim he lost due to widespread fraud.

Trump and his supporters — including many Republicans in Congress — dismiss the Jan. 6 panel as a political witch hunt, but the panel’s supporters say it’s a vital investigation into a violent threat to democracy.

The attack on the Capitol injured more than 140 police officers and left several dead. More than 850 people have been accused of taking part in the riots, with more than 325 IOUs so far.

(REUTERS)