Jan 6 Committee releases 34 testimonies from Trump supporters hours before 800-page report is due

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Jan. 6 commission released transcripts of interviews it conducted with 34 Trump supporters just a day before it will unveil its long-awaited 800-page final report.

Those 34 interviews were conducted as part of the investigation into the 2021 attack on the Capitol and saw numerous high-profile Trump allies — including Alex Jones, Nick Fuentes, Roger Stone and Charlie Kirk — invoke their Fifth Amendment right to no questions to answer.

The transcripts were made public because the publication of the final report was delayed until this Thursday.

According to a summary of the report, following his election defeat, Donald Trump will be found guilty of the 2021 election result, accusing him of “endangering the lives of American lawmakers” with false allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Transcripts of interviews with 34 Trump allies and supporters were released Wednesday by the Jan. 6 committee

In the 34 interviews, many public figures avoided answering questions by invoking the Fifth Amendment, which allowed them to remain silent

Others who chose not to answer questions included Garrett Ziegler, a former White House aide, and Phil Waldron, a former Army colonel who spread theories about the demise of voting machines.

A transcript of the interview with Alex Jones released Wednesday showed him pleading for the Fifth nearly 100 times, telling interviewers over and over: On the advice of my counsel, I am exercising my Fifth Amendment right to remain silent. ‘

When asked to spell his name for the court reporter, he told the committee member who questioned him that he was too stressed to do so.

He also told the interviewer who asked his name, “You know my name. It’s on the record.’

Republican campaign manager Roger Stone declined to answer questions about his name

Alex Jones said he was too ‘stressed out’ to spell his name

On the other hand, white supremacist Nick Fuentes admitted to certain questions related to where he grew up, studied and lived, but when asked about possible associations with the America First Foundation, Fuentes declined to answer “with all due respect,” because this ‘could tend to accuse him.

A prominent interviewee subpoenaed by the court was Roger Stone, a Republican campaign strategist and longtime friend of Trump.

Mike Flynn, retired US Army lieutenant who served as Trump’s first national security adviser, was another of the 34 people interviewed

Garrett Ziegler, a former White House aide, stopped asking when asked how he got his job at the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy

Mike Flynn, the retired US Army lieutenant who served as Trump’s first national security adviser, was one of 34 people interviewed and again exercised his right to remain silent.

He responded to initial questions about his military background, including when and where he served.

When asked about a “Cyber ​​Ninjas” audit in Arizona, he stopped cooperating. The Cyber ​​Ninjas are a Florida-based company that commissioned an audit of the Arizona election.

Sound files obtained by CBS News earlier this week, a congressional investigator asked Flynn whether he was involved in an effort to overturn the 2020 election results and whether he had pressured military and intelligence officials to help.

Garrett Ziegler, a former White House aide, stopped asking questions when asked how he got his job at the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.